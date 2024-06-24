“Those are the stickiest hands I’ve ever seen”; “He was caught red-handed” - MLB fans react as Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets ejected for sticky stuff

The New York Mets’s 5-2 victory against the Chicago Cubs in the final game of their three-game series came at a cost. The Sunday night game at Wrigley Field saw Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz ejected in the ninth inning for sticky stuff.

Diaz was ejected from the game without even throwing a pitch. Before he could start pitching in the ninth inning umpires checked Diaz's hands for any illegal substances.

The umpires noticed something suspicious on his hands, prompting crew chief Vic Carapazza to eject him from the game.

Several fans shared their reactions to the ejection of the Mets pitcher.

“Those are the stickiest hands I’ve ever seen,” a fan said.

“Mets cheating shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone,” another fan said.

“He was caught red handed,” another fan wrote.

Several other fans shared their views with some defending Edwin Diaz.

“That’s clearly rosin and sweat. Which is legal. Jesus Christ umps ruin everything,” a comment reads.

“It’s rosin, plus four umpires rubbed their hands all over the guy for 30 seconds non stop lmao. Diaz also had a ton of time to wipe his hand after the first check and didn’t even do that,” another comment reads.

“Bro the Mets are damn near worse then Houston when it comes to cheating,” someone wrote.

Edwin Diaz could be suspended for 10 games, a penalty that automatically follows an ejection for using sticky substances.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discusses Edwin Diaz's ejection

After Edwin Diaz left the mound, Drew Smith replaced him. The New York Mets' pitching staff had a strong outing, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out 14.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza addressed Diaz’s ejection after the game saying:

"They thought it was too much. Diaz kept saying it was rosin, sweat, and dirt. They thought he crossed the line there. Obviously the rules are the rules and they made the decision to throw him out."

"Vic said, 'That's a little too much and I got to do my job.' And that was all to it."

Diaz is coming off a tough 2023 season where he missed the entire season due to a torn patellar tendon in his right knee. This season he had recorded a 4.70 ERA across 23 games.

The New York Mets will start a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Citi Field.