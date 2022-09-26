Create

"Those umps would be fun at parties" "Boys being boys" - MLB Twitter crackle up as the national anthem between former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray leads umpires to intervene

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners
Adrian Dorney
Adrian Dorney
ANALYST
Modified Sep 26, 2022 08:22 PM IST

Luke Weaver of the Kansas City Royals had a rather strange encounter with Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray. The nature of the encounter was so strange that it left the umpires wondering what to do.

Former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray had a National Anthem standoff that lasted so long the umpires had to get involved 🤣 https://t.co/w3EHU4z3Eq
"Former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray had a National Anthem standoff that lasted so long the umpires had to get involved" - @ Jomboy Media

Robbie Weaver and Robbie Ray are former teammates. Both men pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and 2020. The confrontation was among the strangest seen in the MLB in recent years.

@JomboyMedia Confused. What exactly is this?

Following the pre-game national anthem, Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray found themselves in a stand-off. Both men stayed posed, hand-on-heart, while the rest of their respective teams got ready for the first pitch.

@Ethan628821 @JomboyMedia Boys being boys lol

The umpire, Adrian Johnson, became confused about the odd nature of their stand-off, eventually deciding to eject them both. Neither man was due to start the game on the mound for their team.

@JomboyMedia Umpires indeed ejected both players.

The encounter took place on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium on the outskirts of Kansas City, Missouri. The two teams find themselves in very different positions.

@JomboyMedia @NicoleFetchko They got ejected lol

Ray and the Seattle Mariners find themselves clinging to the final AL Wild Card position. Weaver and the Royals find themselves with a record of 63-90, 23 games behind the division leader.

@JomboyMedia Umpires are soft. They weren’t bothering anyone. Lol

Fans found the encounter both confusing and comedic. It has also led to some questions being posed regarding Weaver and Ray's history.

@Alex_R_Scherer @JomboyMedia With the Royals record, yall definitely have all the time in the world

Much of the criticism shared on Twitter was directed at the umpires. Many observers figured that the episode was nothing more than an odd execution of an inside joke.

@JomboyMedia Those umps would be fun at parties.

As for the game, the Kansas City Royals found themselves behind after an eight-run fifth inning. They were, however, able to rally with an 11-run sixth to take the game 13-12 and take the series.

Kyle Weaver and Robbie Ray - friends or rivals?

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

It would be difficult to say if there is any animosity between the two men. They have not played with each other for very long. Ray is the defending Cy Young champion after posting a 2.84 ERA in 2021. Luke Weaver joined the Royals last month and has battled injuries over the past two years.

Regardless of the history of the two players, they certainly treated fans to some unorthodox entertainment. At the end of the day, that is all we ever want out of baseball.

