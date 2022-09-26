"Those umps would be fun at parties" "Boys being boys" - MLB Twitter crackle up as the national anthem between former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray leads umpires to intervene

Luke Weaver of the Kansas City Royals had a rather strange encounter with Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray. The nature of the encounter was so strange that it left the umpires wondering what to do.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray had a National Anthem standoff that lasted so long the umpires had to get involved 🤣 Former teammates Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray had a National Anthem standoff that lasted so long the umpires had to get involved 🤣 https://t.co/w3EHU4z3Eq

Robbie Weaver and Robbie Ray are former teammates. Both men pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and 2020. The confrontation was among the strangest seen in the MLB in recent years.

Following the pre-game national anthem, Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray found themselves in a stand-off. Both men stayed posed, hand-on-heart, while the rest of their respective teams got ready for the first pitch.

The umpire, Adrian Johnson, became confused about the odd nature of their stand-off, eventually deciding to eject them both. Neither man was due to start the game on the mound for their team.

The encounter took place on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium on the outskirts of Kansas City, Missouri. The two teams find themselves in very different positions.

Ray and the Seattle Mariners find themselves clinging to the final AL Wild Card position. Weaver and the Royals find themselves with a record of 63-90, 23 games behind the division leader.

Fans found the encounter both confusing and comedic. It has also led to some questions being posed regarding Weaver and Ray's history.

Much of the criticism shared on Twitter was directed at the umpires. Many observers figured that the episode was nothing more than an odd execution of an inside joke.

As for the game, the Kansas City Royals found themselves behind after an eight-run fifth inning. They were, however, able to rally with an 11-run sixth to take the game 13-12 and take the series.

Kyle Weaver and Robbie Ray - friends or rivals?

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

It would be difficult to say if there is any animosity between the two men. They have not played with each other for very long. Ray is the defending Cy Young champion after posting a 2.84 ERA in 2021. Luke Weaver joined the Royals last month and has battled injuries over the past two years.

Regardless of the history of the two players, they certainly treated fans to some unorthodox entertainment. At the end of the day, that is all we ever want out of baseball.

