In 2001, New York Yankees star Derek Jeter gave George W. Bush invaluable advice ahead of the president's first pitch at the 2001 World Series. Eighteen years later, the former US president recalled his day at Yankee Stadium.

While practicing to throw balls into the net, George met Derek Jeter. Seeing the president under immense pressure to do it right, the player asked Mr. Bush whether he was going to throw the first pitch from the mound or in front of the mound.

When George asked for Jeter's suggestions, Derek put in his two cents by saying:

"You better throw from the mound, otherwise, you’re gonna get booed. This is Yankee Stadium.”

After receiving pro advice from the iconic player, Mr. Bush was convinced to throw from the mound. However, Derek Jeter had one more suggestion for the president when he started feeling quite comfortable and at ease:

"Don’t bounce it, they’ll boo you."

And once again, George W. Bush was under pressure and nervous.

President George W. Bush's ceremonial pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium

On October 30, 2001, President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series. The event capped off a tumultuous period for the United States following the heinous 9/11 attacks.

President Bush arrived at Yankee Stadium surrounded by security guards, metal detectors, secret service agents, and bomb-sniffing dogs.

The audience in the stands erupted when the president, clad in an FDNY sweater over a bulletproof vest, threw a strike straight over home plate. Cheers swiftly changed into rhythmic "USA! USA!" chants.

Here's what George Bush had to say about the first pitch at Yankee Stadium:

"I've been to conventions and rallies and speeches: I've never felt anything so powerful and emotions so strong, and the collective will of the crowd so evident."

There's little arguing that George's legendary ceremonial first pitch remains one of the most iconic moments in American history.

