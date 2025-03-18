"Throw the training staff in prision" - Yankees fans react after Paul Goldschmidt exits Spring Training game with back injury

The New York Yankees can't seem to catch a break as the Bronx Bombers faced another injury scare during the team's 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

During the game, veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt exited the game early after complaining of a back issue. He was removed from the game in the third inning by manager Aaron Boone.

Yankees fans lashed out at the training staff with another injury concern to a player. The team is already without Luis Gil for the start of the season due to a lat injury and Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, who is out for the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery this month.

"THROW THE TRAINING STAFF IN PRISON," wrote a fan.

"Brian Cashman really built the most fragile roster in MLB history," wrote another fan.

"Fire that fuc**** training staff," wrote another angry fan.

However, some fans tried to remain positive after the veteran slugger reportedly felt "fine" after his early exit on Monday.

"I always say it's best to play injured during the meaningless games," wrote a fan.

"Then proceeded to say he’s fine and laughed at the idea of missing Opening Day."

Paul Goldschmidt gives positive update on his injury after an early exit from Spring Training game

With the Opening Day just a few days away for the Yankees, another serious injury to the hitting lineup could spell trouble for last year's World Series runner-ups. However, the veteran first baseman shared a positive update after the Blue Jays game.

“My back has just been a little sore, so he just made the decision to stop there after three innings,” Goldschmidt said. “I can play a few innings; I could have probably played the whole game. In Spring Training, you just try to be smart. This was probably a time [when] there’s no need to push through something and make it more sore.”

The Yankees are already without reigning ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton for the start of the season and they could use Paul Goldschmidt's presence in the lineup.

If the veteran slugger is unable to make the Opening Day roster, the Yankees could turn to catcher/first baseman Ben Rice, who smoked his fourth home run of Spring Training on Monday against the Blue Jays.

