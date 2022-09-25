Throwback to when Derek Jeter shut down rumors of a fling with Hollywood star Jessica Biel after they were spotted spending a weekend in Las Vegas 

Hollywood actress and model Jessica Biel and former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter sparked dating rumors in November 2006. The two were spotted spending time together after Thanksgiving in Las Vegas.

They were spotted together after Jeter was fresh out of his relationship with Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima.

In an old article from 2006, the weekly magazine PEOPLE wrote about Jeter and Biel's whereabouts in Las Vegas:

"At Wynn Las Vegas’s Tryst nightclub, the pair snuck kisses at the VIP table they shared with Jeter’s New York Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez and Jason Giambi.

"The next evening, Jeter and Biel played blackjack at Palms Casino Resort’s Mint Lounge before dinner with two friends at the Palms’ Nine restaurant."

The article continued:

"They capped off the night with a visit to Hard Rock’s Body English nightclub, where they snuggled, traded pecks on the cheek and were in general 'very lovey dovey' in their VIP booth."

However, as per the weekly magazine, Jeter slammed the rumors of an affair with Biel, confirming that he was single.

"Jessica Biel and Derek Jeter dated?!" - @Entertaiment Tonight

After Jessica Biel, Derek Jeter was romantically involved with actress-model Minka Kelly. Their relationship lasted from 2008 to 2012.

Jessica Biel’s representative chose not to respond about relationship rumors involving Derek Jeter

Jessica Biel with her husband, Justin Timberlake.

When PEOPLE, the weekly magazine that specializes in celebrity news, tried to reach out to Jessica Biel's representative, they chose not to respond and divulge any details to the media.

Derek Jeter is now happily married to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Hannah Davis since 2016. The pair share three children: Bella, 4; Story, 3; and River, 9 months.

"Congrats to Derek and Hannah Jeter on welcoming their third daughter on Thursday, per @PlayersTribune. Girl dad Jeets now has River Rose, Bella Raine (4) and Story Grey (2)." - @Talkin' Yanks

Meanwhile, Jessica Biel, who started dating singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake in 2007, went on to marry him in October 2012. Biel and Timberlake have been together for about 15 years now and have two sons.

