Trevon Diggs is a Dallas Cowboys' cornerback. He played college football at Alabama and was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys' Trevon Diggs threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Diggs set social media with the throw.

Diggs' fans said:

"Diggs throwing more Ks than Will Smith"

Fans flooded the comment box after seeing this post:

Trevon Diggs' background

Trevon Diggs was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on September 20, 1997. Diggs played safety, wide receiver, and return specialist as a true freshman at Alabama in 2016. He concluded the season with five defensive tackles and one forced fumble, 11 receptions for 88 yards and a score, and 296 total return yards on special teams.

Diggs, who plays cornerback, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, Diggs forced a fumble on D.K. Metcalf at the goal line, and the ball broke the plane of the endzone and went out of bounds, resulting in a touchback. Diggs was able to force the fumble after Metcalf slowed down and held the ball out with one hand near the goal line.

Entering his fourth year in the NFL, Diggs already has two Pro Bowl appearances, a first-team All-Pro selection, and led the league in interceptions in only his second season.

Diggs has been voted as the No. 23 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2022" rankings. He is ranked No. 8 in corners entering the 2023 season.