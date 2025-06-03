Tigers’ $140M star makes feelings clear on Pete Crow-Armstrong

In July 2021, former Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez was part of the trade that sent him to the New York Mets in exchange for Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Mets knew little about the play they were letting go as PCA is putting up MVP numbers in 2025.

Over this weekend, Baez's Detroit Tigers will host the Cubs and PCA. This will allow him to see PCA's exploits at the plate with the Cubs star hitting .280 along with 15 home runs and 19 stolen bases after 59 games in 2025.

After the 13-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, Baez, who is signed to a six-year, $140 million deal with the Tigers, was full of praise for the 23-year-old Cubs outfielder.

"If they say it's for a reason, and he's been putting up the numbers," Baez said. "I've seen the type of athlete he is — he's a very good athlete. Obviously, I feel great for the Cubs, that they're playing really good baseball too.

"But honestly, I'm just trying to stay healthy myself and trying to play the whole season. Hopefully, we play against them in the playoffs."

Baez has looked rejuvenated at the plate this season as he is hitting .271 with six home runs and one stolen base in 2025.

Pete-Crow Armstrong once said he modeled his game after Javier Baez

When Pete-Crow Armstrong was on the outside seeing Javier Baez lead the Cubs to the 2016 World Series, he knew which player he wanted to model his game after.

During an interview from three years ago with Jim Deshaies, the then-Cubs No. 2 prospect spoke highly of Baez.

“I modeled my game after Javy, first and foremost,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Energy-wise, style of play, character-wise — I think that’s a guy that a lot of kids should be looking up to in terms of how to keep the fun in the game and the flair in the game and how to be a good leader. Javy was big for me once I started developing as a player."

He also mentioned the likes of Andrew McCutchen, Ken Griffey Jr. and Rickey Henderson as someone he looked up to as baseball idols.

Crow-Armstrong was picked 19th in the 2020 MLB draft, and has become one of the most watchable players with his all-round abilities.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More