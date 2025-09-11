Tigers employees accused of harassment and abuse of women in alarming probe

The Detroit Tigers are in line to make the playoffs as one of the top two seeds from the American League. After Wednesday's win over the New York Yankees, the Tigers have overtaken the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the AL.

Ad

An investigation from The Athletic has accused eight Tigers employees, working for the team or Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, or its broadcast partner, of workplace misconduct toward women since 2023.

The employees include four vice presidents and two high-ranking personnel. According to the report, six men were either fired or resigned. An anonymous employee questioned the workplace culture in the wake of the allegations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The dysfunction is woven into the culture. It feels like a bunch of guys who can do whatever they want,” said a current male employee. “It’s not a place women can feel safe.”

Ad

Trending

The investigation reportedly began after assistant general manager Sam Menzin's 13-year tenure at the organization ended with a shocking resignation. The Athletic claimed Menzin departed after an internal investigation found him guilty of sending unsolicited photos to women working with the club.

A former female employee shed light on the cultural difference at the Tigers.

“There’s just been little things, things that it’s just like, OK, well, it’s because I’m a woman. And I had never felt that way working in sports. … I’ve never felt that way or so belittled by people in a workplace until I worked for the Tigers,” she said.

Ad

Tigers CEO Ryan Gustafson pushed back at misconduct allegations

After allegations of harassment against Tigers' employees, CEO Ryan Gustafson praised the people who came forward to address the situation.

However, Gustafson has since pushed back at the accusations, claiming the organization had addressed the situation in an internal investigation.

“What (The Athletic) found were things that we already knew and had already resolved," Gustafson said. "That doesn’t excuse them. Do we need to focus on continued improvement in our culture? Yes. … But I’m very confident that there isn’t a larger issue from a misconduct standpoint.”

The off-field controversy has seemingly taken the shine off Detroit's strong season. Fans will hope it doesn't affect the team's performance when they reach the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More