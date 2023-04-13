Manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers have had a disappointing start to the 2023 season, to say the least, and it was made worse by Wednesday night’s defeat at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers currently have 9 losses and only 2 wins so far. Things have got to change in their dismal campaign so far and all fingers are pointing to manager A.J. Hinch.

A.J. Hinch is a former MLB catcher who started his managerial career in 2009 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He then managed the Houston Astros from 2015 to 2019 after a spell as vice president of scouting for the San Diego Padres. During his time managing the Astros, they won a World Series title but were then caught up in the infamous sign-stealing scandal. As a result, the World Series win is forever tainted in the eyes of the baseball community. In January 2020, Hinch was suspended for a year by the MLB for his involvement in the scandal.

A.J. Hinch joined the Detroit Tigers in December 2020 and had a decent showing in his first two seasons with the team. The Tigers finished third in the AL Central in 2021 and then fourth the following year. The 2023 season is his third season with the organization and things have not gone well this time around.

Their latest defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays was a tight affair which saw the game go into extra time. The Tigers started well but a couple of bad decisions from the manager saw them lose their early lead in the ninth inning. They then went on to throw away the game in extra time and fans were quick to join the blame on Hinch.

One fan tweeted, "Hinch is one of the biggest problems right now, he’s got to go,"

Another wrote, "FIRE AJ HINCH LMFAO IM SO SERIOUS IDC THAT HE WON A TAINTED WORLD SERIES HE SUCKS."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walking a tight rope after disappointing start to MLB season

Manager A.J. Hinch has his work cut out for him and he better get to it fast. Their next series is against the San Francisco Giants, who are also having a bad run. This represents Hinch's best chance to turn things around.

