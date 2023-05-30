Javier Baez of the Detroit Tigers is facing criticism from fans following a lackluster performance against the Texas Rangers. In the Tigers' 5-0 loss, the shortstop went 1-4 and received harsh criticism on social media for his wild swings.

Baez has been a part of the Detroit franchise since the 2022 season, joining them after a one-year stint with the New York Mets. He began his career with the Chicago Cubs, where he spent eight seasons and won the World Series in 2016. Baez also earned All-Star honors in 2018 and 2019.

Due to his impressive offensive skills and strong defensive abilities, the 30-year-old signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. However, Baez's performance has been mediocre, disappointing the fans who expected more from him. In the game against the Rangers, he managed a single but gained attention for his poor swing resulting in a strikeout.

Here are a few reactions from the fans regarding Baez's strikeout.

Like the last few 60 feet or so. @Jared_Carrabis To be fair, that pitch was a strike until the last few feet.Like the last few 60 feet or so. @Jared_Carrabis To be fair, that pitch was a strike until the last few feet. Like the last few 60 feet or so.

Roberto Manzano @robertappletree @Jared_Carrabis When Baez really wants to swing, he will do it even if it’s a wild pitch @Jared_Carrabis When Baez really wants to swing, he will do it even if it’s a wild pitch

Dylan @dylansstansbury @Jared_Carrabis This isn’t even the first time with Javy, that’s the sad part @Jared_Carrabis This isn’t even the first time with Javy, that’s the sad part

Javy Baez chasing pitches away from the plate or Josh Naylor swinging at high fastballs @Jared_Carrabis What’s worse:Javy Baez chasing pitches away from the plate or Josh Naylor swinging at high fastballs @Jared_Carrabis What’s worse: Javy Baez chasing pitches away from the plate or Josh Naylor swinging at high fastballs

Christian @TheCanuckadian @Jared_Carrabis When you play MLB The Show, sneeze mid pitch but still swing in case it’s close @Jared_Carrabis When you play MLB The Show, sneeze mid pitch but still swing in case it’s close

ShippingUp2Boston @ShipUp2Boston @Jared_Carrabis has bro ever watched his own film @Jared_Carrabis has bro ever watched his own film

Javier Baez's form in the 2023 season so far

Detroit's shortstop got off to a slow start in the initial stages of the season, managing an average of only .100. As a result, he was benched for a few games. However, upon his return, Baez showed glimpses of his All-Star caliber.

Unfortunately, in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 13th, he made a costly mistake by losing track of the number of outs and running into a double play. This led to him being benched in the second inning. Despite this setback, Baez has made strong contributions to the team in certain games since his return.

