Throughout the regular season, it seemed certain that Eduardo Rodríguez would be opting out of his five-year, $77 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. In a turn of events, reports suggest that both parties are looking to renegotiate the pitcher's contract, avoiding a chance at free agency.

Rodríguez has three years and $49 million left on his contract. As per the contract, he has a player option at the end of the second season which he can exercise now. Like every other team, the Tigers have five days after the last game of the World Series to decide whether their upcoming free agents will look to exercise their options or not.

It seems the Tigers are looking to avoid that situation with their southpaw. Eduardo Rodríguez has been very durable over the last few seasons. He pitched 152.2 innings this season and posted an ERA of 3.30 with 143 strikeouts. Keeping him would also mean not having to look at any other options for their rotation in a small free-agency market.

However, Detroit Tigers fans feel that the back-and-forth nature with Rodríguez has burnt out their chances of having a healthy relationship with the player. They aren't in favor of the franchise dishing out a large sum of money either. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

Eduardo Rodríguez enforced a 10-team no-trade clause

Mid-season, the Los Angeles Dodgers came very close to signing Eduardo Rodríguez in a trade deal. However, the pitcher refused to leave the Tigers invoking his 10-team no-trade clause that included LA.

Fans were bemused then, as a player who had been vocal about wanting to leave Detroit chose to stay even after a trade was finalized.

The Tigers are looking to avoid a similar situation. Despite renegotiation, it is not expected that Rodríguez will earn in excess of $85 million in the next five years.