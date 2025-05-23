Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera beams with pride over daughter Isabella's major athletic achievement

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera is a proud father after his daughter, Isabella, and her school team, the Aquinas Raiders, took home the Florida State Championship in volleyball this year.
On Thursday, Isa posted a picture on her Instagram stories of her dad beaming a smile as she showed off her championship ring and gold medal.
Here’s a look at Miguel Cabrera, the proud dad:
But that’s not all. Isabella took to IG to share a slideshow in which she highlighted the best moments of her championship celebration.
In the caption, the future Hall of Famer's daughter wrote:
“Ring ceremonial 💍 What a ride!! It was a privilege to play with them for the last few weeks BACK 2 BACK STATE CHAMPS 🏆🏆To my seniors friends, may your future be bright and full of grace. Thank you for being the kinds persons in the gym with a comforting smile my freshman year. See you in the next journey.”
With Isabella just finishing her freshman campaign, she will have more years of volleyball to look forward to.
Miguel Cabrera takes on first official coaching role post-retirement
Detroit Tigers great Miguel Cabrera has been retired since 2023. Daughter Isabella and the rest of his family were there at Comerica Park during his emotional send-off.
Miggy has been following his kids' athletic careers since his retirement. But it seems he is ready to take on a new role in his post-playing days. In March, he returned to the Tigers as a special assistant.
And earlier this month, he was named the hitting coach for Team Venezuela for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
"I have to be in uniform for that one, even if it's to be the water boy," Cabrera said March 12 in a Spanish interview with El Extrabase. "I just want to support the guys and be there for whatever they need. We can do a great job with the amount of talent we have."
Cabrera played five times for his home country in the World Baseball Classic. He was part of the teams that finished fourth in 2009 and fifth in 2023. The upcoming tournament will begin on March 5, 2026.