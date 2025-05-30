Tigers No. 1 prospect Max Clark sets expectations with chilling message

The Detroit Tigers have got fans excited after a solid start to the season that sees them with the best record in baseball (37-20). Another positive aspect of the team is their farm system, which boasts one of the most exciting talents in Max Clark.

Max Clark, Detroit's top prospect and ranked No. 7 by MLB Pipeline, has been catching attention with his performance for High-A affiliate the West Michigan Whitecaps.

The 20-year-old shared an Instagram post on Thursday to lay down the expectations with snaps from his latest outing. He captioned his post:

"Takes trial to have testimony."

Clark's message showcases the outfielder's mindset that he ready to put in the hardwork to reap the rewards by earning a major league call up. He is batting .270 with four home runs, 30 RBIs, and six doubles, along with a .426 on-base percentage.

Max Clark earns praise from MLB insider

While Max Clark is ranked No. 7 by MLB Pipeline, The Athletic's Keith Law has put Clark at No.2 in his prospect rankings, behind Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony, the top-rated prospect in baseball.

"He’s chased pitches beyond the shadow of the strike zone just 6 percent of the time, and his overall whiff rate is only 15 percent," Law wrote in his article. "I might consider challenging him with Double A sooner rather than later, even though his power hasn’t shown up yet and he may struggle at the outset, because his strike zone judgement is too advanced for his current level."

One of the latest graduates from the impressive Tigers' prospect list is starting pitcher Jackson Jobe. The 22-year-old made his MLB debut last September and has been the team's fourth starter this season. Jobe is 4-1 for the season with a 4.22 ERA for the American League leaders. Max Clark would be hoping for a similar trajectory to Jobe's.

