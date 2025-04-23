Tigers skipper gives verdict on Gleyber Torres' impact in Detroit

All-Star infielder Gleyber Torres signed for a new team for the first time in his MLB career, joining the Detroit Tigers in the offseason after becoming a free agent at the end of the 2024 season with the New York Yankees.

Gleyber Torres' seven-year major league stint with the Yankees ended on a source note with reports claiming the second baseman was unwilling to switch positions to accommodate Jazz Chisholm Jr.

However, the two-time All-Star has had no problems in adjusting to life in Detroit after signing a one-year $15 million contract in December. Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch talked about Torres' impact at the start of the 2025 season. In a conversation with MLB Network Radio, Hinch said:

"The Gleyber Torres addition has been awesome. I mean, he has been a very good catalyst, and to add him near the top of the order has been a stable presence."

Hinch also talked about the impact Torres' presence in the lineup has on other players and the Tigers' offense. He added.

"We've seen Javi do a little bit better as he's moving around the field, but the internal progress of some of our guys that are turning was equal, or as more as important as improving the offense from last season."

Gleyber Torres shines in impressive Tigers win over Padres

Gleyber Torres was instrumental in the Tigers claiming a 6-4 win over the National League West leaders San Diego Padres on Monday. Torres, hitting from the leadoff spot in the series opener, went 3-for-5 at the plate, adding a two-run single in the third inning to help Detroit to a 6-2 lead.

The Tigers held on to claim the series opener as Torres drove in a run and two RBIs in the victory. The former Yankees infielder has had a decent start to his Tigers career, batting .286 with one home run and six RBIs. His experience will be crucial for the team hoping to build on last year's postseason run.

The Tigers were shutout by the Padres in the second game of the series, slipping to second in the American League Central after a 2-0 loss on Tuesday.

