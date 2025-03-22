Tigers sportscaster gives verdict on Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty-led starting rotation

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Daniella Bruce expressed her enthusiasm about the team's pitching starting rotation ahead of the new season. The media personality was particularly keen on the prospect of Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty being in charge on top of the rotation.

Skubal and Flaherty team up again in Detroit's rotation after the latter signed a two-year, $35 million deal in the offseason.

Bruce shared her thoughts on the "Women's History Month Roundtable episode of MLB Tonight" on The Network.

"When you have a guy like Tarik Skubal leading the way and Jack Flaherty following, the expectation is really high for this Tigers' rotation," Bruce said. (1:40-1:46)

She further elaborated on the Tigers' pitching crew prospects heading into the 2025 campaign.

"It starts with Tarik Skubal and bringing back Jack Flaherty will bring a nice 1-2 punch," she added (0:27-0:31)

"Reese Olson would get the third spot. But it's interesting to see the battle for the last two rotation spots. Casey Mize is trying to make his comeback story. Two years ago, he underwent Tommy John surgery and back surgery in the same year. [In addition], Jackson Jobe ... has been very exciting to watch. His stuff is incredible."

The media personality also noted former starter Kenta Maeda, who was moved to the bullpen after initially struggling as a starter in 2024. Bruce cited that the Japanese hurler is also in the conversation for a starting role at the bottom of the lineup.

"He went through a different offseason routine to try and get back to the Kenta Maeda that we know he can be," she added. (1:15-1:22)

Tigers ace Tarik Skubal fans nine in latest Spring Training start

In his final start before Opening Day, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal registered a quality outing against the Baltimore Orioles.

Skubal struck out nine Orioles players in six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits. The reigning American League Cy Young winner led Detroit to a 9-1 victory over Baltimore.

Next on the checklist for Skubal is the highly-anticipated Opening Day start against the LA Dodgers. The lefty certainly has his work cut out for him as it was reported that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make the start for the reigning world champions.

In his sole appearance against the Dodgers in 2024, Skubal pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs as the Tigers fell 4-3 in Dodger Stadium.

