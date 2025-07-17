Tigers star Jack Flaherty hard launches new relationship with Mexican soccer star Katie Johnson at one of California’s most exclusive restaurants

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty recently went on a romantic date with Katie Johnson at The French Laundry. The restaurant, located in Yountville, California, in the Napa Valley, is in a building that dates back to the 1900s.

The three-Michelin-star French and Californian cuisine restaurant was the location where Flaherty announced his new romantic relationship. He shared the social media post of his new girlfriend on his Instagram story on Thursday.

Jack Flaherty's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/jflare]

Johnson's post, from the same day, featured many snaps from her romantic outing with Flaherty.

"wined and dined 🍷," Johnson wrote.

The first picture captured a moment of fine dining, where wine was poured into Flaherty's glass while small plates of food were presented. The second image showed Flaherty and Jones standing before a sign that read "THE FRENCH LAUNDRY."

While Flaherty wore a collared black shirt and black trousers, Johnson had a white, short-sleeved, mini-length dress on featuring a tie-front detail on the skirt.

The next snap was of the historic farmstead of Nickel & Nickel Winery, located in Oakville, Napa Valley. The post also included a picture of Flaherty behind several empty glasses. A mirror selfie of Jones, possibly from home, was also in it.

She wore a patterned mini-dress with a deep V-neckline and ruffles on the skirt. It featured a halter-style top and a tiered, ruffled hemline.

Johnson was previously engaged to Trey Lyles, a Canadian basketball player who last played for the Sacramento Kings. A former five-star recruit, Lyles was selected by the Utah Jazz at No. 12 in 2015.

Who is Jack Flaherty's new girlfriend?

Jack Flaherty was previously in a relationship with Natalie Buffet. The couple broke up around 2024, and she is now rumored to be in a relationship with Craig Conover.

Flaherty's new girlfriend, Katie Johnson, is a retired soccer forward. She was born on September 14, 1994, to an American father, Dennis, and a Mexican mother, Esther. She has a sister, Isabell, who played soccer for the USC Trojans.

Johnson was a standout in high school, earning All-American honors and scoring 58 goals. Like her sister, she played for the Trojans at the collegiate level. In 83 games, she scored 24 goals and assisted six times.

She missed the 2015 season due to injury and played in the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016 seasons. After college, Seattle Reign FC selected her at No. 16 in the 2017 NWSL College Draft.

Johnson retired from the sport after the conclusion of the 2024 season. She started her pro career with Reign FC, and also played for Sky Blue FC, the Chicago Red Stars and San Diego Wave. Johnson finished her career with Angel City FC.

Flaherty's girlfriend played for Mexico internationally, appearing in 23 games and scoring eight goals. She was part of the Mexican team that won the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

