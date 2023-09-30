Detroit Tigers star and veteran player Miguel Cabrera is playing his last season in Major League Baseball as he announced his retirement after 16 long seasons. The Tigers only have one game remaining against the Guardians, and this will be the last time Miguel will be stepping on the diamond as a player, and also the last time the Tigers will be playing in the 2023 season. However, Cabrera will be seen donning the Detroit jersey as the Tigers offered the 12-time All-Star a much-deserved front-office role.

As Miguel's retirement date comes closer, the two-time AL MVP writes down a heartfelt message to his fans. Sharing his gratefulness, the veteran said, “I think to say thank you falls short. I’m truly grateful for all the support that I have been given, for all the joy that they have brought me, for being my friends, for supporting me as they have supported me during all these years. I’m grateful to them. Always, all my life, I’m going to tell them thank you every time I see them.”

Miguel Cabrera spent all his Major League Baseball career with the Tigers and stated the reason behind the same, “Here in Detroit, I feel at home. I feel as if I were playing in Maracay. That’s something very important for a player, to feel as though you belong. That’s why I decided to play all my career here in Detroit and stay here after my career.”

The Venezuelan baseball player is the only one from Venezuela to record 500+ home runs in the league.

Detroit Tigers appoint Miguel Cabrera as Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations

Although Cabrera's career as a baseball player is soon reaching its end as he will play his last game for the Tigers against Guardians, he will not be done with the club yet. The Tigers have appointed him as the Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations. Tigers fans were overjoyed with the news as they will be able to see Miggy in the dugout even after his retirement.