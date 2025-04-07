Tigers vs. Yankees: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 7, MLB 2025

The Detroit Tigers (5-4) will host the New York Yankees (6-3) on Monday as the two AL teams will begin a three-game series. It's been a good start for both teams, as they aim for nothing less than a spot in the postseason.
There will be some star power in this series, and most of those stars will be on the side of the Yankees. Here's a look at some of the key odds, injuries, and predictions that should be made for this game between the Tigers and Yankees.
Tigers vs. Yankees prediction
The Detroit Tigers come into this game red hot as they have won three games in a row, although those wins were against the lowly Chicago White Sox. Detroit scored 18 total runs in that three-game set.
Casey Mize will be on the mound for Detroit to begin this series, and he is 1-0 without giving up a run so far this season. Riley Greene has set the tone on offense for the Tigers as he has three home runs and is batting .351.
The Yankees continue to pound the baseball, scoring 76 total runs in nine games this season. They have belted 25 home runs in that span. Aaron Judge has been the biggest star once again for the Yankees as he leads the way with six home runs and 17 RBIs.
Carlos Rodon will make the start for the Yankees.
Look for Detroit to keep pace a bit, but this will be a series-opening win for the Yankees.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, Detroit Tigers 4
Tigers vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: Detroit Tigers +135, New York Yankees -160
Run Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-120), Yankees -1.5 (EVEN)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 -105, Under 8.5 -115
Tigers vs. Yankees injuries
Tigers injury report
Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Rotator Cuff)
Gleyber Torres (IF): 10-Day IL (Left Oblique)
Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left Hip)
Yankees injury report
Clarke Schmidt (RHP): 15-Day IL (Shoulder)
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Elbows)
Luis Gil (RHP): 60-Day IL (Lat strain)
DJ LeMahieu (INF): 10-Day IL (Calf)
Tigers vs. Yankees picks
Playing at home should give the Tigers a bit of a lift, but it's not going to be enough. There are several picks to be made in this game, and it will be the Yankees that you want to focus on.
Money Line: New York Yankees -160
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (EVEN)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105)