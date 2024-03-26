"TikTok you got that?" - Yankees icon Derek Jeter discusses impact of first-time experiences on his HOF career

Recently, in a conversation with the MLB Show 24 team, Derek Jeter dwelled into his first-time experience at different points in his career.

Jeter was specifically asked about his experience in the first World Series, which hold special significance to him.

"I see you going straight to the heart, again," Jeter said. "Anytime you do something for the first time when it's new, you always remember it."

"I don't know if you guys will use this but everyone remembers their first boyfriend or girlfriend, right?" Jeter added. "Like you remember, I see everyone nod their heads in the back. TikTok, you got that."

Derek Jeter is leading the promotion of the MLB The Show 2024 game, in which Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete.

The game was released on Mar. 19, 2024 and can be played on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Derek Jeter revealed his investment strategy to Alex Rodriguez

The five-time World Series champion, Derek Jeter, appeared on "The Deal," which is hosted by his former teammate Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly.

From their playing days to retirement, many things were discussed and strategic investment was among them.

A-Rod specifically asked Jeter what he particularly looks at before investing in people's ideas.

"The way I look at it, Alex, is I invest in people. You know, you run into people all the time that have great ideas. Everyone has a great idea," Jeter said.

"Everyone has a business that's going to be a billion-dollar business. But you have to invest in people, and you have to get to know them, and you have to know if they're passionate about what they're doing," Jeter added.

For Jeter, it's more about the character and passion of the person that matter when it comes to investing in ideas. The businesses that are driven solely for the purpose of money are 'red flags' for him.

"Some people have businesses where they're in it to make money," Jeter said. "Look, we all want to make money. But if that's your number one priority, if you're not passionate about it, then I think that's a red flag."

"So I always like to invest in people. "I think that works for, you know, it works in clubhouses, and it works in businesses," Jeter added. "It works in investment. So I tend to just lean towards the, you know, the character and the passion of the people."

Derek Jeter, who retired from MLB in September 2014, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

