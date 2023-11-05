Tim Anderson was one of the key figures in the Chicago White Sox in the last few years as they looked to rebuild themselves into contention. However after eight seasons, the slugger seems to be heading away, as the team declined his contract option and allowed him to go to free agency.

Anderson notched up some individual accolades leading the team from the front. The slugger won the 2019 Batting Title and the 2020 Silver Slugger Award and backed it up with back to back All Star appearances.

The year 2023 was by far the worst of Anderson's eight-year career. He batted 245/.286/.296 with just 25 RBIs, 52 runs scored and 13 stolen bases hitting just one home run in 123 games. Despite his poor form, he didn't expect the team to refuse the $14 million option on the contract for the next season.

Anderson was one of the veterans who was kept back in the roster by the White Sox during the Trade Deadline despite letting go of six other players. The second baseman must be disappointed in the franchise after they decided to let him go, but he thanked his fans in Chicago.

“Chicago is always a place I’ll be thankful for,” Anderson said via text on Saturday afternoon.

Tim Anderson makes way for White Sox' number 1 prospect

Tim Anderson was the primary infielder option in the shortstop/second baseman role.

Even though he played at the middle base, his primary choice remained the shortstop position. Now on his way to a different franchise, the White Sox can bring in Colson Montogomery, who's their number 1 prospect.

Montgomery earlier spoke about learning a few tricks for Tim Anderson and need to be eased into the setup. As for Anderson, Chicago fans are going to miss his antiques on the pitch, his unique home run celebrations and for being one of the truest players on the field.