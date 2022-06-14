"Tim Anderson can go f**k himself" - Outrage on Twitter as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson mired in an infidelity scandal

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is perhaps one of the most underrated players in the MLB. A quintessential leadoff hitter, Anderson consistently scores runs and gets on base while maintaining his power. He has led the league in both runs and batting average before, and has usually hits around 20 home runs each season.

He is also known as a superb fielder, but now Anderson is caught up in another type of double play. Tim Anderson has allegedly been involved in an affair that came to light via a post by his mistress on social media.

Fans lash out as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson caught up in extramarital scandal

Anderson has not been in the White Sox lineup for about two weeks on account of a strained groin. Just as well, because his personal life has heated up more than anybody thought it could in that period of time. Anderson is now caught up in the off-field public relations disaster of his career.

K. @kaihaze Tim Anderson, a married man, wife just posted them 18 hours ago. Only for the side chick to post him on her story with the caption “baby father 🖤” and a video of her clearly pregnant. You cannot be serious… Tim Anderson, a married man, wife just posted them 18 hours ago. Only for the side chick to post him on her story with the caption “baby father 🖤” and a video of her clearly pregnant. You cannot be serious…

Instagram model Dejah Lenae posted a video on her Instagram account yesterday that described Tim Anderson as her "baby father" and alleges that she was made pregnant by Anderson. The video shows Lanae and Anderson together in a moving car.

The Gworls Are Fighting @Barbiedolltvv Ari Fletcher's Friend Dejah Boasting That She's Pregnant By Married Baseball Player Tim Anderson… Ari Fletcher's Friend Dejah Boasting That She's Pregnant By Married Baseball Player Tim Anderson… https://t.co/kqgkBhCfHP

Fans took to Twitter to lambaste Anderson, who has been married since 2017 and has two young daughters. The most common refrains were obviously negative, with some getting downright expletive.

No comment has been made publicly by Anderson's wife. However, one fan online did have an idea of what the scene might look like when (and if) Tim Anderson comes home to his wife.

🗽 @AngryPaddack tim anderson when he comes home today: tim anderson when he comes home today: https://t.co/8TqEMbUDYF

Fans have also commented that perhaps Anderson is still reeling from a supposed offensive statement made by New York Yankees player Josh Donaldson, who made a comment about Anderson and Jackie Robinson. Donaldson was suspended one game and fined $5,000 for the remark that some found insensitive.

Benja BigFly @iHitCurves Tim Anderson got the side jawn pregnant????? Jackie Robinson would NEVER Tim Anderson got the side jawn pregnant????? Jackie Robinson would NEVER

Speculations also abound that Anderson might be dealt with because the drama is not condusive to winning games, which is what the White Sox need to do. The team has a record of 28-31 with a series coming up against the Detroit Tigers.

sᴀɪɴᴛ ʟᴀᴜʀᴇɴᴛ @Jaimooks @kaihaze now y’all can’t blame everything on that girl cause he knew he was married before he started messing around w her. @kaihaze now y’all can’t blame everything on that girl cause he knew he was married before he started messing around w her.

Whether or not Anderson is the father is anybody's guess. What is for sure is that if true, Anderson has some explaining to do to his teammates, the fans and, most importantly, his wife.

