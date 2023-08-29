Cleveland Guardians baseman Jose Ramirez can't seem to escape the aftermath of his altercation with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson earlier this month.

The Guardians opened their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday. However, a scoreboard operator took the opportunity to take a jab at Ramirez on the big screen when the 30-year-old came out to bat.

The scoreboard showed Ramirez's image alongside a caption that referenced his fight with Anderson that read:

“Currently 1-0 with a 1st round TKO of Tim Anderson and a no-decision against Miguel Cabrera"

Ramirez and Anderson were involved in a benches-clearing brawl on August 5. The two players traded blows at second base during the contest between the White Sox and Guardians. Footage showed that Ramirez punched Anderson in the face with a right hook and the Chicago infielder fell to the ground.

The MLB later announced that Anderson would be suspended for six games as he had instigated the melee. Meanwhile, Ramirez was given a three-game ban which was reduced to two.

The Twins also mentioned a "no decision" against Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera on the scoreboard. It referenced the playful encounter between Ramirez and Cabrera last week when the latter jokingly squared up to the Cleveland star.

A look at Jose Ramirez's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Cleveland Guardians baseman Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is having another exceptional season with the Cleveland Guardians in 2023. The baseman has racked up 136 hits and 21 home runs in 491 at-bats with a .277 batting average. He has also added 21 stolen bases.

Ramirez's incredible showings have helped Cleveland to second spot in the AL Central. Terry Francona's side presently has a 62-70 record and is in contention to reach the playoffs.

Ramirez is a five-time All-Star and has won the Silver Slugger award four times in his career so far. However, he will be looking to add the World Series title to his CV later this year.