Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez’s suspensions from fight reduced, players lose a combined $486,558 from missed games

The saga surrounding the on-field brawl between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez has taken another turn, as both players have seen their suspensions reduced by one game. After appealing their suspensions from the MLB, the two All-Stars saw one game taken off of each.

Jose Ramirez has already served his suspension and has since returned to the Cleveland Guardians' lineup, whereas Tim Anderson is slated to begin his. Following the reduction in time missed, Ramirez was only away from the club for two games, whereas Anderson will be away from the Chicago White Sox for five.

Not only did the suspensions of Anderson and Ramirez hurt their own teams, but they also took their toll on the player's wallets. As a result of missing two games for Cleveland, Ramirez will lose a total of $150,538, whereas Anderson is set to lose $336,020.

A closer look at the fight between Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez

The now notorious incident occurred on August 5th during the Chicago White Sox 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. During the sixth inning of the matchup, Ramirez slid into second base. On the play, White Sox shortstop Anderson was standing over top of Ramirez, which he took exception to.

The pair then squared up, with Ramirez landing the knockout blow, dropping Anderson to the ground after a big right hook. It was an embarrassing moment for Anderson as it circulated the internet with various memes and videos launched in the aftermath.

The knockout by Jose Ramirez was the cherry on top of Anderson's dismal 2023 campaign. The two-time All-Star has always been one of the most exciting players in the MLB, however, this season his production fell off a cliff. Once dubbed the future face of the league, Anderson went a calendar year without hitting a home run.

Emmanuel Clase, Terry Francona, Pedro Grifol, and Mike Sarbaugh also received one-game suspensions following the internet-breaking brawl.