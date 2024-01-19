Tim Anderson's wife, Bria, shares heartfelt joy as couple awaits arrival of third child

Major League Baseball star Tim Anderson and his wife, Bria, are expecting their third child.

Bria made the announcement in a heartwarming Instagram video during Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s 116th Founder’s Day celebration on Monday. The news comes amidst challenges the couple faced after Anderson's extramarital affair emerged following the birth of their son in 2022.

Bria shared the pregnancy revelation of the couple's third child in a video showcasing her baby bump, surrounded by her sorority sisters. The announcement received an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from fans, expressing happiness for the growing Anderson family.

"J15 x Theta Sigma." - Bria said in her Instagram post.

More about Bria and Tim Anderson

The couple, married since November 2017, faced a public scandal in 2022 when Anderson's affair with a social media influencer emerged.

Nevertheless, Bria publicly affirmed her commitment to their marriage, saying that her priority of being a mother and a wife stood above everything else. She emphasized that the couple were actively working on their marriage and requested privacy.

Tim Anderson, the former Chicago White Sox shortstop, addressed the situation candidly on a podcast, acknowledging his mistakes and expressing his willigness to face the consequences. The couple went through therapy to mend their relationship, showcasing a united front in overcoming the difficulties.

The announcement of their third child signals a fresh chapter for the Andersons. The couple’s journey, marked by challenges and public scrutiny, serves as a testament to their determination to navigate adversity and prioritize their family’s well-being.

As Tim Anderson seeks his next move in the MLB, the announcement of a new addition to his family brings a positive and hopeful outlook for the Andersons, underscoring the strength of their bond amid numerous hardships.

