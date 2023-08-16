Recently the Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson’s wife Bria Anderson opened up about her reflections on motherhood.

Tim Anderson tied the knot with Bria on November 4, 2017. The marriage ceremony was held at the Park Crest Function Facility in Hoover, Alabama.

They have two daughters together named Paxton Anderson and Peyton Anderson. Their eldest daughter Paxton was born in 2016, and their second daughter Pyeton was born in 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bria Anderson is the mother to two daughters and believes that she is responsible for supporting her daughters through thick and thin in life. She opened up about the same in a recent Instagram post.

“So as their mamma, I owe it to my kids to show up and put all of me into every piece of them, because that is what I’m called to do, and that is exactly what they deserve. No doubt, they will forever recall the experiences we’ve shared, the road trips we’ve taken, and the toys we’ve played with. But what I hope resonates with them most is my presence. I promise to be present, no matter what is happening in the world around us.” – Bria Anderson said in her post on Instagram.

Who is Tim Anderson’s wife Bria Anderson?

The Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is married to Bria Anderson. Bria Anderson is the mother of two and works as an English teacher. She is also an Instagram model. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Alabama. She also graduated with a degree in learning and education from the College of West Alabama.

"That’s Her" - @_brialove posted a picture on Instagram with husband.

Despite being married to Bria, Tim Anderson has reportedly gotten involved in an extramarital relationship thereby inviting turmoil in his otherwise happy married life.

MLB player Anderson also shares another child outside his marriage with Instagram model Dejah Lanee. His son named Sevn was born on October 7, 2022. Anderson had posted a picture of the newborn on his Instagram story, thereby majorly confirming the rumors that were going around regarding his relationship with Dejah Lanee.