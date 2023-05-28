Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox's shortstop, is a married man with two children. However, there are speculations of him having an extra-marital affair with a woman named Dejah Lanee.

Instagram model Lenae recently published a video to her Instagram account in which she identified Anderson as her "baby father."

Bria Anderson, however, stands in support of her husband. She has asked everyone to respect their private life and give them some privacy. Many Twitter followers have praised her for this move.

"Moment of authenticity - I know we're all on social media, but there's a distinction between the internet and real life. In REAL life, I am a mother and a WIFE that cares about my FAMILY above anything else. My truth is that my husband and I are working on our marriage, and I'm not interested in internet games. I ask for everyone to respect my family's privacy."

Bria Anderson's Instagram story

She posted a photo of the two of them together to show her affection for him. Bria captioned the Instagram Story:

"Boy, I adore you on your worst day."

In 2017, she and Anderson got married. The couple had two daughters; the first was born in 2016 and the second in 2019.

Tim Anderson's glove

Amidst the infidelity allegations, Tim Anderson was seen wearing his glove with Bria Anderson's name on it.

Tim Anderson's glove with Bria's name engraved

Social media users have spotted his glove and took to Twitter to appreciate him.

A Twitter user said, “Dejah did all of that ranting about Tim really being her man just for Tim Anderson to be playing tonight with a glove that has Bria's (his wife’s) name on it 😭 you see what happens when you don’t shut up?”

goodaz. @estyinthecity you see what happens when you don’t shut up? Dejah did all of that ranting about Tim really being her man just for Tim Anderson to be playing tonight with a glove that has Bria (his wife’s) name on ityou see what happens when you don’t shut up? Dejah did all of that ranting about Tim really being her man just for Tim Anderson to be playing tonight with a glove that has Bria (his wife’s) name on it 😭 you see what happens when you don’t shut up?

Naturally, not all the reactions were as positive.

CantThinkOfOne ⚖️🙋🏿‍♀️ @ILuhsHappoIDo @estyinthecity He had a baby with the girl. The wife name on the glove is nothing more than show and tell. @estyinthecity He had a baby with the girl. The wife name on the glove is nothing more than show and tell.

🪫Regular Timeline Hank @hanx3sports @estyinthecity I know he didn’t get no prenup, so I expect to see Brias name on the back of his jersey next game @estyinthecity I know he didn’t get no prenup, so I expect to see Brias name on the back of his jersey next game 😅

When it comes to events on the pitch, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 12-3 on Friday thanks in large part to Anderson. He went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Even though Anderson is an underrated MLB player, he has to prove himself to nobody but his wife in his private life. It seems likely that there will be more to come in this particular storyline.

