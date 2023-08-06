On Saturday, emotions ran high as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and Guardians' Jose Ramirez found themselves at the center of a heated brawl.

It happened in the sixth inning when Ramírez, attempting a daring slide into second base, slipping between the legs of Anderson. While initially called safe by the umpire, this audacious move triggered a contentious disagreement between the two players.

Tim and Jose pushed their way towards each other, even as second base umpire Malachi Moore attempted to intervene and maintain control of the situation.

Tempers reached a boiling point, and suddenly, punches were thrown from both sides. Ramírez's punch seemed to have a decisive impact, causing Anderson to lose his balance and fall backward.

Once the clips of the brawl circulated on the internet, what followed was an explosion of memes, witty remarks, and sarcastic comments. Hashtags related to the incident began trending rapidly, further propelling the incident into the spotlight.

However, instead of letting the chaos define the aftermath, Anderson took to Instagram Story to post a cryptic message, writing:

"Tired of fake dapping, you - don't f- with me for real."

A quick Google search makes it clear that Anderson's message is lyrics from the song "Leaks" by the renowned artist Rylo Rodriguez.

Both Tim and Jose were ejected from the game. Also, Guardians manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase, along with White Sox manager Pedro Griffol were all thrown out of the game.

The game ended with White Sox defeating the Guardians 7-4.

Will Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez get suspended for their actions?

APTOPIX White Sox Guardians Baseball: Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) exchange punches in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. White Sox Michael Kopech, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Based on precedent and the severity of the altercation, suspensions for Anderson and Ramírez seem all but certain. In a notable past case, Rougned Odor received an eight-game suspension (reduced to seven on appeal) for punching José Bautista in 2016.

Both Tim Anderson and Jose Ramírez's absence will affect their teams in the crucial upcoming games.

Currently, Cleveland is facing an uphill battle to close the gap in the AL Central, currently on a 54-57 record and trailing the division-leading Minnesota Twins by 3.5 games.

On the other hand, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a challenging position, with a disappointing 44-68 record, effectively taking them out of the running for the AL Central title.