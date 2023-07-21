Tim Anderson Trade Rumors: White Sox slugger reportedly growing more likely to be moved by the deadline

The Tim Anderson trade saga has taken another turn, as the likelihood of a deal has increased with the news that he could move to second base. During the World Baseball Classic, Anderson spent time at second base for Team USA, which has led to some experts, such as Jon Morosi, believing that a position change could increase the odds of the two-time All-Star being traded.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The chances of a Tim Anderson trade are increasing, especially if he plays 2B, as in the WBC.



Anderson has slashed .375/.444/.417 since the break.



That's a small sample size, but teams have been wanting to see evidence that his approach is back.



@MLBNetwork @670TheScore

It has been well-documented that the relationship between the Chicago White Sx and Tim Anderson is nearing its end, with both parties seemingly ready to move on. The fact that this fractured relationship is so well-known has led to a flurry of trade rumors dating back to last season.

It's been a difficult season for Anderson, who has struggled mightily at the plate for the White Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop has been a shell of himself, posting a dismal .235 batting average with 15 RBIs and no home runs through 73 games this year.

That being said, Anderson has been hot as of late, which could tempt potential trade partners to come calling. In the six games he has played since the All-Star break, the Silver Slugger Award winner has posted a .375 batting average with a pair of RBIs. While this is a small sample size, it could be a sign of improvement at the dish.

Several teams have been linked to Tim Anderson as the MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaches

It seems likely at this point that the Chicago White Sox will be moving on from Anderson before the MLB Trade Deadline, the only question is where will he land? The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the most rumored landing spot for Anderson, as the club has been looking for an upgrade in the infield since Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury during spring training.

Steve @Steve02270 Lucas Giolito and Tim Anderson to the #Dodgers is the rumor I’ve been hearing since late April. #WhiteSox fans, what kind of return would you want to see?

"Lucas Giolito and Tim Anderson to the #Dodgers is the rumor I’ve been hearing since late April. #WhiteSox fans, what kind of return would you want to see?" - @Steve02270

It appears like the Dodgers may be the ideal landing spot, however, the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Miami Marlins have all been mentioned as potential suitors for the two-time All-Star.

