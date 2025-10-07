“Time for that new father energy” - Fan wishes pour in as dad-to-be Josh Naylor takes “personal” day off ahead of Mariners’ Game 3

Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylor is likely to miss Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers as the star infielder is set to become a father for the first time.Naylor didn't travel with the team to Detroit as his wife is expecting their first child in Arizona. Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed the reports on Monday, saying Naylor was taking a &quot;personal day&quot; before the Game at Comercia Park.Fans reacted to the news, wishing Naylor on his major milestone off the field.&quot;Time for that new father energy to show up!&quot;Canuck @CanuckpukLINKTime for that new father energy to show up!&quot;Wishing the best for him and his family, hoping for a smooth delivery for momma too.&quot;Dave Sae @davesaeyesLINKWishing the best for him and his family, hoping for a smooth delivery for momma too.&quot;I am so happy for him - being a dad is the greatest thing ever, and it’s not close.&quot;Greg Bakke @earl247LINKI am so happy for him - being a dad is the greatest thing ever, and it’s not close.&quot;As much as I'd like to see the Mariners win with him in the lineup, I'd much rather Josh and his wife welcome a healthy baby. Baseball can wait; wishing Josh and his growing family the best.&quot;T.Keeling @tgkeelingLINKAs much as I'd like to see the Mariners win with him in the lineup, I'd much rather Josh and his wife welcome a healthy baby. Baseball can wait; wishing Josh and his growing family the best.&quot;Hoping for a healthy baby and recovering momma with a proud papa smile. Happy for the Naylor family..&quot;Bryan DeGruy @BryanD851LINKHoping for a healthy baby and recovering momma with a proud papa smile. Happy for the Naylor family..Naylor slashed .299/.341/.490 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 33 RBIs during the regular season with the Mariners. However, he is hitless in the division series against Detroit, going 0-for-8 at the plate.