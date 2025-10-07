  • home icon
“Time for that new father energy” - Fan wishes pour in as dad-to-be Josh Naylor takes “personal” day off ahead of Mariners’ Game 3

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:34 GMT
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn
Fan wishes pour in as dad-to-be Josh Naylor takes “personal” day off ahead of Mariners’ Game 3 - Source: Imagn

Seattle Mariners infielder Josh Naylor is likely to miss Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers as the star infielder is set to become a father for the first time.

Naylor didn't travel with the team to Detroit as his wife is expecting their first child in Arizona. Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed the reports on Monday, saying Naylor was taking a "personal day" before the Game at Comercia Park.

Fans reacted to the news, wishing Naylor on his major milestone off the field.

"Time for that new father energy to show up!"
"Wishing the best for him and his family, hoping for a smooth delivery for momma too."
"I am so happy for him - being a dad is the greatest thing ever, and it’s not close."
"As much as I'd like to see the Mariners win with him in the lineup, I'd much rather Josh and his wife welcome a healthy baby. Baseball can wait; wishing Josh and his growing family the best."
"Hoping for a healthy baby and recovering momma with a proud papa smile. Happy for the Naylor family.."

Naylor slashed .299/.341/.490 with 10 doubles, nine homers and 33 RBIs during the regular season with the Mariners. However, he is hitless in the division series against Detroit, going 0-for-8 at the plate.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
