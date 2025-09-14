  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • New York Mets
  • “Time to reflect” - After nightmare outing Mets’ Jonah Tong reveals uplifting message from team veterans following 8-3 loss vs. Rangers

“Time to reflect” - After nightmare outing Mets’ Jonah Tong reveals uplifting message from team veterans following 8-3 loss vs. Rangers

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Sep 14, 2025 15:36 GMT
New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds - Source: Getty
After nightmare outing Mets’ Jonah Tong reveals uplifting message from team veterans following 8-3 loss vs. Rangers - Source: Getty

Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong got a rude awakening in his most recent start against the Texas Rangers on September 12. After winning his maiden MLB start against the Marlins on August 29 and incurring a loss after giving up four earned runs in his succeeding appearance against the Reds, Tong fell back to Earth after surrendering six earned runs to the Rangers in an 8-3 loss, Friday night.

Ad

After recording two outs in the opening frame, Tong then unraveled and then proceeded to give up six runs through Josh Jung, Alejandro Osuna, Cody Freeman, and Michael Helman who each tallied an RBI in the inning to stun the youngster. At the conclusion of his tough outing, the 22-year-old was asked what message did the Mets' veterans imparted to him. Tong then answered with a very inspiring and uplifting quote.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"Keep your head up. The sun's going to rise tomorrow. We're going to have some time to reflect on this. Get ready for the next one and just go from there," said Tong. (0:11-0:19)

The Canadian hurler had a rapid and stellar rise to the majors. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft, Tong largely impressed in the minors having tallied a 16-11 record with a 2.54 ERA across 57 appearances. He also fanned an impressive 377 batters in just 247 2/3 innings. This merited a call-up to the Mets' active roster on August 26, 2025.

Ad

Edwin Diaz blows save as Mets continue horrific skid

The Mets continue their horrendous losing streak to eight after falling at the hands of the Rangers, Saturday night. Closer Edwin Diaz blew an uncharacteristic save as he surrendered a go-ahead RBI single to Wyatt Langfor that drove in Dustin Harris.

Although both squads recorded 11 hits apiece, runs were scarce in the middle game of the three-game set between the two sides. It wasn't until the fifth inning through Pete Alonso that a run was placed on the scoreboard after his fly ball drove Francisco Lindor home. Juan Soto would then follow this up in the seventh inning with a solo bomb for his 40th home run of the year. This put the Metropolitans up 2-0 in the contest.

Ad

However, the Rangers sparked a late comeback courtesy of Joc Pederson's sacrifice fly and Rowdy Tellez's RBI-ground rule double to tie the scores heading into the ninth. Langford then put the nail on the coffin with his RBI-single to clinch the game for the visitors, 3-2.

With the loss, the Mets slipped further down the standings and are now 13 games behind from the NL East's top spot. Fortunately for the squad, the Giants also lost yesterday's game, meaning that the former can hold on to the final NL wild card spot for now.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications