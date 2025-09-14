“Time to reflect” - After nightmare outing Mets’ Jonah Tong reveals uplifting message from team veterans following 8-3 loss vs. Rangers

Mets pitching prospect Jonah Tong got a rude awakening in his most recent start against the Texas Rangers on September 12. After winning his maiden MLB start against the Marlins on August 29 and incurring a loss after giving up four earned runs in his succeeding appearance against the Reds, Tong fell back to Earth after surrendering six earned runs to the Rangers in an 8-3 loss, Friday night.After recording two outs in the opening frame, Tong then unraveled and then proceeded to give up six runs through Josh Jung, Alejandro Osuna, Cody Freeman, and Michael Helman who each tallied an RBI in the inning to stun the youngster. At the conclusion of his tough outing, the 22-year-old was asked what message did the Mets' veterans imparted to him. Tong then answered with a very inspiring and uplifting quote.&quot;Keep your head up. The sun's going to rise tomorrow. We're going to have some time to reflect on this. Get ready for the next one and just go from there,&quot; said Tong. (0:11-0:19)The Canadian hurler had a rapid and stellar rise to the majors. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft, Tong largely impressed in the minors having tallied a 16-11 record with a 2.54 ERA across 57 appearances. He also fanned an impressive 377 batters in just 247 2/3 innings. This merited a call-up to the Mets' active roster on August 26, 2025.Edwin Diaz blows save as Mets continue horrific skidThe Mets continue their horrendous losing streak to eight after falling at the hands of the Rangers, Saturday night. Closer Edwin Diaz blew an uncharacteristic save as he surrendered a go-ahead RBI single to Wyatt Langfor that drove in Dustin Harris.Although both squads recorded 11 hits apiece, runs were scarce in the middle game of the three-game set between the two sides. It wasn't until the fifth inning through Pete Alonso that a run was placed on the scoreboard after his fly ball drove Francisco Lindor home. Juan Soto would then follow this up in the seventh inning with a solo bomb for his 40th home run of the year. This put the Metropolitans up 2-0 in the contest.However, the Rangers sparked a late comeback courtesy of Joc Pederson's sacrifice fly and Rowdy Tellez's RBI-ground rule double to tie the scores heading into the ninth. Langford then put the nail on the coffin with his RBI-single to clinch the game for the visitors, 3-2.With the loss, the Mets slipped further down the standings and are now 13 games behind from the NL East's top spot. Fortunately for the squad, the Giants also lost yesterday's game, meaning that the former can hold on to the final NL wild card spot for now.