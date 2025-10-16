"Tired of this BS excuse" - Fans fume as $1.9B worth Brewers owner Mark Attanasio allegedly invests in Malibu home over team spending

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers' National League Championship Series has plenty of significance in the current MLB climate. While it might be a closely fought battle on the field but the stark contrast in both teams' payroll could have a profound effect on the sport's future.The MLB is scheduled to have a new Collective Bargaining Agreement next winter, with the implementation of the salary cap being a major point of discussion. As per ESPN analyst Jeff Passan, writing in his series preview on October 13, as the Dodgers had the biggest payroll in the league this year at $350 million, while the Brewers are ranked 22nd on the list at $122 million, the NLCS could be used as a determinant.One Dodgers fan, by the account name of Lindsay Adams, took exception. He took reference from Brewers owner Mark Attanasio's net worth of $1.9 billion as per Forbes, and his investments in a home in Malibu, and how, for him, his other ventures were more important than investing in his team and players.&quot;It’s not our fault the Brewers owner is worth $1.9 billion and chooses to spend it on his home in Malibu instead of the Brewers,&quot; the fan wrote.This sparked an online frenzy as others in support of not having a salary cap took to the comments to give their reactions. Here are a few:&quot;Tired of this BS excuse. Dodgers have had high payrolls in the past with no post season success or titles to show for it. Suddenly it's a problem,&quot; a fan said.Linda Huerta @huerta_lin38302LINK@LAtweets22 Tired of this BS excuse. Dodgers have had high payrolls in the past with no post season success or titles to show for it. Suddenly it's a problem. 🙄&quot;I don’t think it only comes to money for the Dodgers. As a matter of fact, some players have taken less to be with this team. Its called “free” agency for a reason. Why limit a player’s choice on where they can play?&quot; another fan said.Joe @MokaJoe68LINK@LAtweets22 I don’t think it only comes to money for the Dodgers. As a matter of fact, some players have taken less to be with this team. Its called “free” agency for a reason. Why limit a player’s choice on where they can play?&quot;Baseball doesn’t need a salary cap, it’s needs a salary floor,&quot; a fan wrote.Mezza @mezza_503LINK@LAtweets22 Baseball doesn’t need a salary cap, it’s needs a salary floor&quot;Coerect take. Many of us have been screaming this for many years. Mark is a cheap b****d. Yes we are small Market but you're telling me he can't put more money into the team?&quot; a fan questioned.Beer Cheese Benny🍺 🧀 @BeerCheeseBennyLINK@LAtweets22 Coerect take. Many of us have been screaming this for many years. Mark is a cheap bastard. Yes we are small Market but you're telling me he can't put more money into the team?&quot;You gotta be a real piece of s**t to be a billionaire and not spend to try to win a championship. The fans deserve better,&quot; another fan wrote.Mathew @Srry_KidLINKYou gotta be a real piece of shit to be a billionaire and not spend to try to win a championship. The fans deserve better.&quot;I been talkin mad s**t about The Dodgers but you know when you look at it this way you can’t even feel bad for other teams anymore,&quot; another fan said.Tha Bunk @BrokeBoy_15LINKI been talkin mad shit about The Dodgers but you know when you look at it this way you can’t even feel bad for other teams anymoreDespite a lower payroll, the Brewers took home the best record in baseball and had four more wins than their NLCS opponents. However, they have been blown away in the first two games of the series, with the Los Angeles pitching staff dominating their offense.Mark Attanasio's unwavering support of the way the Brewers have been runIn an exclusive with Sports Business Journal published on October 10, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio gave his insight into how the Brewers have remained contenders over the years with a limited payroll.“We’ve been consistent in trying to compete. I know how hard it is to do what we’re doing, and we don’t take anything for granted,” Attanasio told Sports Business Journal. “And in case we were taking anything for granted, the first four games of the season took care of that.”Barring the 2020 season, when they finished fourth, Milwaukee hasn't finished outside the top two in the NL Central despite never spending in excess of $135.2 million on its roster.