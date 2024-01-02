"To the neighborhood that saw me grow since I was little" - Juan Soto's philanthropy reaches back to the roots of his childhood during holiday season

Juan Soto's trade saga was one of the biggest talking points after the culmination of the regular season. Although the former San Diego Padres star sealed a glittering move to the New York Yankees, he remains connected with his roots.

While several of his new Yankees teammates enjoyed the holiday season by partying with family and friends, Soto took a modest route as the three-time All-Star visited the neighborhood in the Dominican Republic where he grew up.

The 2019 World Series winner distributed gifts to the residents of his hometown, citing it as his way to give back to the people for their emotional support during tough times.

"Thank you all for being here, for supporting me and family," Soto said. "One more time what we bring here is to help you and the community, to the neighborhood that saw me grow since I was little and struggled a lot. But thank God we made it, we achieved our goal. Thank you all for supporting us. A little help for all of you that you can take advantage of."

"Give by grace what you receive by the Grace of God. My neighborhood and my people🇩🇴"

The Yankees are hoping Juan Soto is the missing piece to their postseason puzzle

The New York Yankees endured one of the worst regular seasons in their fabled history with the franchise barely managing a winning season. His trade from the Padres highlighted the ambition of the Bronx Bombers as Aaron Boone's side aims to bounce back in 2024.

There are some concerns over the Yankees' rotation and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's signing with the LA Dodgers didn't help their cause either. However, the 25-year-old's arrival at the club and potential partnership with MLB superstar Aaron Judge have renewed hopes of the New York faithful.

