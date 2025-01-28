"To put the blame on Stearns or Cohen, that's just foolish. This is on Pete Alonso" - MLB analyst drops hot take on contract negotiations

Pete Alonso remains arguably the biggest name remaining in free agency, and despite drawing interest from several clubs he remains unsigned. The four-time All-Star entered the market looking to secure a lucrative contract; however, his market has not shaped up the way he and his agent, Scott Boras, may have expected.

Despite there being mutual interest in a potential reunion, there has been little progress between Alonso and the New York Mets. It's certainly possible for fans and analysts to point the finger at the Mets and their wealthy owner, Steve Cohen, for not getting a deal done.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is not the route that MLB analyst Sal Licata went, instead placing the blame on Alonso and his reps. This weekend, Steve Cohen and members of the New York front office spoke to the crowd at the team's fan fest, leading to the owner getting candid on the Alonso negotiations and how frustrating they have been.

"Those were the comments of a king. I'm not sure what more we need to hear. If the Mets really didn't want Pete back, then why would Steve Cohen even bother with this 'exhaustin' negotiation," Licata said on "Baseball Night in New York."

It's been a game of chicken between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso's representatives, as both sides have shown interest in continuing their relationship. The first baseman reportedly offered a short-term, high-salary deal to the club, something not offered to other clubs at the time. Nevertheless, Licata believes that Alonso is to blame for no deal getting done yet.

"They do want his back," Licata said. "They just want him back at fair market value. This mess is on Pete.

"He hired Boras for a reason, and he has every right to seek every last dollar, but to put the blame on (Mets president of baseball operations David) Stearns or Cohen, that's just foolish. Pete turned the Mets' offer down two years ago, he turned their offer down last week. Clearly, Pete and Boras think they can do better."

The New York Mets have reportedly discussed several trade targets as Pete Alonso replacements

It remains to be seen if the ongoing negotiations between Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will come to an end anytime soon. This has led to the team reportedly looking at options on the trade market as potential replacements for their long-time first baseman if they can't reach a deal.

Expand Tweet

According to MLB insider Pat Ragazzo, the Mets have considered Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles as a possible option. It's worth noting that Mountcastle is a few years younger than Pete Alonso, making him a potential long-term option for New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback