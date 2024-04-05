“To put the pinstripes on and compete, it means the world to me” – Marcus Stroman shares appreciation for Yankees after making home debut

Playing for the New York Yankees has been a dream come true for veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The two-time All-Star signed with the Bronx Bombers as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, creating a homecoming of sorts for the native of Medford, New York.

Although he has played for several clubs during his MLB career, Marcus Stroman will be the first one to tell you what it means to play for the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old made his home debut at Yankee Stadium on Friday against his former club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and did not disappoint.

Even though the Blue Jays pitchers stifled the New York Yankees offense, Stroman was impressive in his home debut. The veteran starter delivered six solid innings for the Yankees, giving up only three hits and racking up six strikeouts. Following the outing, Stroman spoke to the media about his home debut and what it meant to him.

"To be able to put the pinstripes on and compete, it means the world to me," Stroman said. The starter explained how the New York Yankees are a globally recognized brand and a team that he considers "the pinnacle of the sport."

Marcus Stroman will play a pivotal role for the Yankees this season

When the New York Yankees signed Stroman this offseason, he was viewed as an elite depth addition but not necessarily the new ace of the staff.

Nevertheless, in the wake of the severe injury to Gerrit Cole, the Yankees will undoubtedly lean on Stroman's experience for the foreseeable future.

With the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner placed on the 60-day IL, manager Aaron Boone will look to Stroman, as well as Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr. to step up early in the year.

