Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and more for April 6, 2025

A busy weekend of MLB action will end on Sunday, as games will take place throughout the day. Every game will provide a different opportunity to make a wager, including looking at home run props.
Plenty of superstars bring the power each night, but you need to look at every player in the league. Here is a look at the best home run prop bets for games on Sunday.
Best MLB Home Run Prop bets for April 6
Paul Goldschmidt: +475
Much has been made about the New York Yankees and the use of torpedo bats this season, but it doesn't sound like Paul Goldschmidt is using them. Goldschmidt has already provided plenty of power for the Yankees this season, and Sunday is another good opportunity for him to hit a home run.
Juan Soto: +295
Juan Soto has not been as impactful as he had hoped this season for the New York Mets, but the season is still young. Soto has belted just one home run this season, and Sunday seems like a great opportunity for his second blast.
Mike Trout: +360
Mike Trout is not hitting for a high average this season for the Los Angeles Angels, but he has belted three home runs already.
Trout is finally healthy after a rough few seasons, and he is reminding the league that he still has incredible power. The former MVP has always been a player who gets hot and is hard to stop, and it appears as if he's currently seeing the ball well.
Jose Ramirez: +320
Jose Ramirez continues to be one of the most underrated players in the MLB, as all he does is produce at the plate. It's been another great start to the season for Ramirez, as he has belted four home runs to go along with a solid .348 batting average.
Brent Rooker: +425
Brent Rooker of the Athletics has already hit four home runs this season and continues to put up stats rather quietly. Rooker and the Athletics are playing in Coors Field on Sunday, and that stadium is known to yield plenty of home runs.