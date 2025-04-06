Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 picks including Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and more for April 6, 2025

A busy weekend of MLB action will end on Sunday, as games will take place throughout the day. Every game will provide a different opportunity to make a wager, including looking at home run props.

Ad

Plenty of superstars bring the power each night, but you need to look at every player in the league. Here is a look at the best home run prop bets for games on Sunday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop bets for April 6

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul Goldschmidt: +475

Paul Goldschmidt will look to homer today - Source: Imagn

Much has been made about the New York Yankees and the use of torpedo bats this season, but it doesn't sound like Paul Goldschmidt is using them. Goldschmidt has already provided plenty of power for the Yankees this season, and Sunday is another good opportunity for him to hit a home run.

Ad

Trending

Juan Soto: +295

Juan Soto will hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto has not been as impactful as he had hoped this season for the New York Mets, but the season is still young. Soto has belted just one home run this season, and Sunday seems like a great opportunity for his second blast.

Ad

Mike Trout: +360

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

Mike Trout is not hitting for a high average this season for the Los Angeles Angels, but he has belted three home runs already.

Ad

Trout is finally healthy after a rough few seasons, and he is reminding the league that he still has incredible power. The former MVP has always been a player who gets hot and is hard to stop, and it appears as if he's currently seeing the ball well.

Jose Ramirez: +320

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians - Source: Imagn

Jose Ramirez continues to be one of the most underrated players in the MLB, as all he does is produce at the plate. It's been another great start to the season for Ramirez, as he has belted four home runs to go along with a solid .348 batting average.

Ad

Brent Rooker: +425

Brent Rooker will hit a home run today - Source: Imagn

Brent Rooker of the Athletics has already hit four home runs this season and continues to put up stats rather quietly. Rooker and the Athletics are playing in Coors Field on Sunday, and that stadium is known to yield plenty of home runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More