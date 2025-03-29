Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Roki Sasaki, Justin Verlander and more for March 29th, 2025

MLB Opening Day is typically when the best pitchers in baseball are on the mound, but there are still some stars set to pitch this weekend. Looking at the slate of MLB games on Mar. 29, we can see that there are some dominant pitchers who will be making their season debut.

Ad

Gauging pitcher prop betting options is always a good way to explore, especially when checking out the strikeout numbers that are set. There is an over/under number for every starting pitcher, and odds are set according to those numbers.

Here is a look at five MLB strikeout props to keep an eye on for games taking place on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds can change at any time. There is no guarantee when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Best MLB Strikeout props for Mar. 29

Jonathan Cannon: Under 6.5 -145

MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Cannon is on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, looking to improve on his 5-10 record from 2024. Cannon is a bright young prospect for Chicago, but he won't strikeout more than six batters in his 2025 debut.

Ad

Bryce Miller: Over 5.5 -135

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners will be hosting the Athletics on Saturday night, and this is a game that will include plenty of strikeouts. Miller had 171 strikeouts in just 180 innings in 2024, and he is going to be even more dominant this season.

Ad

Roki Sasaki: Over 3.5 -150

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

Roki Sasaki will actually be making his second start of the 2025 MLB season on Saturday as he pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. Sasaki pitched just three innings in Tokyo but was still able to record three strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. A longer outing will allow Sasaki to hit the over in this matchup.

Ad

Jesus Luzardo: Over 4.5 -165 (Safest pick of the day)

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

The safest pick of the day is taking the over 4.5 strikeouts for Jesus Luzardo of the Philadelphia Phillies. Luzardo is making his Phillies debut on Saturday, and he recorded 58 strikeouts in just 66.2 innings pitched for the Marlins during the 2024 season.

Ad

Justin Verlander: Under 4.5 -110 (Bold Prediction of the day)

MLB: San Francisco Giants-Workouts - Source: Imagn

Making bold predictions is a huge part of MLB prop betting, and taking the under 4.5 strikeouts for Justin Verlander would qualify. Verlander is one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, but he is also nearing the end of his storied career. Look for the Reds to do some damage against the future Hall of Famer as Verlander struggles to record strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback