Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tanner Bibee, Eduardo Rodriguez and more for April 5, 2025

With an entire day of MLB action set to take place throughout the day on Apr. 5, there will be plenty of opportunities to make predictions. There aren't many of the top starting pitchers set to take the mound, but there will be some talented pitchers starting.

When looking to make predictions on MLB starting pitchers, trying to predict the number of strikeouts thrown is always something to consider. Here is a look at the top MLB strikeout prop bets that should be made for games on Apr. 5.

Top MLB Pitchers Srikeouts for Apr. 5

Eduardo Rodriguez: over 4.5 -140

Eduardo Rodriguez is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Eduardo Rodriguez of the Arizona Diamondbacks is a veteran pitcher who has had some success throughout his entire career. Rodriguez is facing off against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, and this should be a great opportunity for the veteran to rack up some strikeouts in this game.

Tomoyuki Sugano: over 2.5 -175

Tomoyuki Sugano is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Tomoyuki Sugano is not a household name in the American League, but he has proven to have what it takes to be successful for the Baltimore Orioles. With an over/under total set at just 2.5 total strikeouts, it would be a mistake to take anything but the over for this matchup.

JP Sears: under 5.5 -135

JP Sears is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

JP Sears is the veteran leader for the Athletics, and he has had a solid start so far in 2025. Sears is not a pitcher that is going to overwhelm opponents though, and taking him to record five strikeouts or fewer is the play in this matchup.

Tanner Bibee: over 5.5 -155 (Safest pick of the day)

Tanner Bibee is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

The safest pick to make on Friday is taking Tanner Bibee to record at least six strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels. Bibee is a hard thrower and he is capable of wiping out an entire lineup when he is throwing the ball well.

Taj Bradley: over 5.5 +110 (Bold Prediction of the day)

Taj Bradley is pitching today (Credits: IMAGN)

Making bold predictions should always be on your mind when trying to make prop bets for starting pitchers. With that in mind, Taj Bradley is going to be the pick to make on Saturday. Bradley is facing a good Texas Rangers team, but he will get at least six strikeouts.

