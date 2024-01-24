Todd Helton Net Worth: Exploring career earnings of Rockies Hall of Famer

Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton was announced as one of this year's inductees into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after the results of the votes were announced on Tuesday.

The former first baseman spent his entire 17-year career in the MLB with Colorado, ending one of the most decorated players in club history. According to various souces, the former Rockies star is estimated to have a net worth of about $65 million.

During his career, Helton earned $161 million in salary with the Rockies and deferred $13 million from his final contract towards his retirement, earning $1.3 million every year since then. He was among the 15 best-paid baseball players in terms of career earnings at the time of his retirement.

Todd Helton was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1995 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 1997.

He became a full-time starter the following season and soon established himself as one of the best hitters in the league. He won the NL Hank Aaron award and was the MLB batting champion and MLB RBI leader, and made five All-Star appearances.

Rockies legend Todd Helton voted into HOF in sixth year of nomination

While two of the imminent Hall of Fame inductees this year were on the ballot for the first time this year, it was Todd Helton's sixth year of nomination.

The Colorado Rockies legend will finally be enshrined in Cooperstown in July after earning 307 votes (79.7%) from the BWAA, after missing out by 11 votes last year.

Helton is joined by MLB legend Adrian Beltre and Minnesota Twins icon Jon Mauer as this year's inductees into the HOF.

Helton retired at the end of the 2013 season and finished as the Rockies franchise leader in hits (2,356), home runs (369), doubles (592), walks (1,335), runs scored (1,401), runs batted in (RBIs, with 1,406), games played (2,247) and total bases (4,292), among others.

