  • Tom Brady drops 4-word reaction as Yankees iconic duo Alex Rodriguez & Derek Jeter steal the show under October lights

Tom Brady drops 4-word reaction as Yankees iconic duo Alex Rodriguez & Derek Jeter steal the show under October lights

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 07:57 GMT
IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady and Michael Strahan featured alongside Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter during FOX's special episode (Source: Getty Images)

Since playing for over a decade in the New York Yankees pinstripes, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have since reunited, alongside their long-time rival, David Ortiz, in the Fox Sports studio as part of the MLB on Fox broadcast team. The trio has covered the last two postseasons together, after Jeter joined the broadcast in 2023.

Alex Rodriguez recently took to his Instagram to post a few pictures from the FOX studios, showcasing him at work alongside Jeter, Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt. He hyped up postseason baseball in the post with the caption:

"Who’s ready for some October baseball?! MLB on Fox"
Many special guests featured on A-Rod's post, including NFL legend Tom Brady. As October is a month of madness with all four top sports professional leagues in North America simultaneously on, Fox, this past Sunday, decided to do a crossover between their MLB and NFL broadcasting teams.

Rodriguez also included snaps of a special 'FOX Family Feud' special episode on NFL on Fox. The MLB analysis quartet was teamed up with Brady, while the NFL side saw Rob Gronkowski, Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Terry Bradshaw, and Jay Glazer.

The heartwarming pictures of camaraderie between the stalwarts of North American sports prompted Brady to give a four-word reaction in the comments section.

"Boys will be boys," Brady commented with fire emojis.
Tom Brady's comment on Alex Rodriguez's post (Source: Instagram @arod)

Fox's MLB broadcast will wrap up after the World Series while Brady and rest of the NFL broadcast team will continue their work as the NFL season continues till the Super Bowl, set to be held in February.

Alex Rodriguez features alongside co-host and new guest for Bloomberg podcast

Alongside the FOX broadcast, Alex Rodriguez is also a co-host of the Bloomberg Original podcast alongside Jason Kelly. The two invite businesspersons and other athletes who have made a mark in entrepreneurship.

As posted by Alex Rodriguez's social media manager, Karen Kildow, on her Instagram account and later reshared by A-Rod, their latest guest is going to be former football player Emmanuel Acho.

Karen Kildow's Instagram story reshared by Alex Rodriguez (Source: Instagram @arod)

Alongside his broadcast career, A-Rod is an entrepreneur himself who has made a brand out of his name. A-Rod's media presence is one of the key essentials in growing the A-Rod Corp.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

