Tom Brady's fascinating collaboration gives Marvel's 'What if' a run for its money, reimagines football icon's life as a baseball star

Tom Brady used to be a multi-sport athlete. He was a football and baseball player before becoming the greatest NFL player of all time, with seven Super Bowl rings. In fact, before he retired from the NFL, he was the only remaining active player who had been drafted by the Montreal Expos.

In a Marvel's What If...?-themed video, Brady reimagines his life as a baseball player. What if he had decided to pursue the MLB rather than the NFL? What if he'd gone with the Expos and become a superstar in another sport?

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to this scenario, he'd have been a seven-time World Series winner. He would have hit 649 home runs, which would be seventh all-time ahead of Ken Griffey Jr. The catcher would have eventually been a three-time MVP in 23 seasons.

It also appears that, in this alternate reality, Brady caused the Expos to stick around. They'd eventually leave and become the Washington Nationals, but Brady's star power would have forced the team to stay put.

Moreover, Brady's epic comeback was this time to win the World Series over the Atlanta Braves. He also somehow lost to the San Francisco Giants twice in the World Series as well. Some things truly never change.

Tom Brady Expos card is available

The entire act was designed to promote Topps' rookie card for Tom Brady. The then-Expos prospect was a catcher with a rookie card, which is now for sale.

Tom Brady nearly was an MLB star

The tagline was:

"What might have been could be yours."

Brady was almost an MLB legend. Instead, he's an NFL icon, but fans can still get their hands on a Brady baseball card, something that is pretty rare and undeniably cool.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.