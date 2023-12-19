Tom Murphy Free Agency: Giants sign veteran catcher on $8,000,000 deal as Patrick Bailey’s backup

The San Francisco Giants have made a strategic move by agreeing to a two-year deal with free-agent catcher Tom Murphy. The contract, reportedly worth $8 million with a club option for the third year, includes a $250,000 buyout. Murphy, a right-handed hitter, joins the Giants after spending five seasons with the Seattle Mariners, where he showcased his power-hitting abilities, belting 38 home runs in 807 appearances.

Despite Murphy’s impressive offensive contributions, his injury history is a cause for concern. Over the last five years with the Seattle Mariners, he has faced setbacks such as a fractured left foot, a left shoulder dislocation, and a sprained left thumb. These injuries have limited his playing time, emphasizing the risk associated with his signing.

However, the Giants seem to have prioritized the potential benefits of Murphy’s power bat while considering the reasonable cost of the contract.

The 32-year-old catcher will serve as a backup to 24-year-old Patrick Bailey, providing the San Francisco Giants with a solid power presence off the bench. Bailey, who emerged as a defensive standout in 2023, struggled offensively, making Murhpy a valuable addition to the catching depth.

Tom Murphy’s most important asset for the Giants is his power-hitting

While Murphy’s defensive skills, particularly in framing and controlling the run game, are below average, the Giants may be willing to trade some defensive prowess for the offensive firepower he brings.

The signing could also signal the impending departure of Joey Bart, the second overall pick in 2018, whose struggles at the plate and the emergence of Bailey and Murphy have pushed him down the depth chart.

The Giants may be willing to trade away some defensive prowess for the power Tom Murphy brings.

The Giants, with a payroll of around $155 million before Murphy’s signing, are making a strategic financial move. The addition of Murphy, with an average annual value of $4 million, pushes their luxury tax number to around $192 million, still comfortably below next year’s lowest threshold.

In a unique career marked by offensive prowess and injury challenges, Murphy’s arrival in San Francisco adds an intriguing dynamic to the Giants’ catching situation, setting the stage for an eventful MLB offseason.

