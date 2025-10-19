Tommy Edman, Dalton Rushing, and Tanner Scott’s wives share sweet notes as Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

Wives of Tommy Edman, Dalton Rushing, Tanner Scott and other Dodgers stars were in attendance for NLCS Game 4 at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are going back to the World Series for the second straight year after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL pennant.After the 5-1 win on Friday, several Dodgers partners came out onto the field to celebrate with the team and their respective partners. They shared the heartfelt celebrations on their social media as well.Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen Edman, posed with her husband on the field and wrote:&quot;I love you so much ❤️&quot;Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, leapt into the rookie catcher's arms on the field. She shared the image with a backdrop featuring Dodger Stadium's jumbotron displaying, 'Sweep.' She wrote:&quot;Insane first year 😭 TYJ @daltonsrushing.&quot;Tanner Scott's wife, Maddie Scott, shared a photo of her husband grinning in his champagne goggles after the NLCS win. She reposted the image from the Dodgers' official Instagram account of the reliever and wrote:&quot;Proud of you @tannerscott 💙.&quot;Maddie Scott, Kristen Edman and Kaitlyn's Instagram storiesDodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Kara Martinell Smith, was also at the stadium with their two daughters, Charlotte and Layton. She posted a photo of the family at the field along with a few other photos. She wrote:&quot;We are going BACK TO THE WORLD SERIES!!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow Tommy Edman, Dalton Rushing, Tanner Scott and Will Smith performed in NLCS vs Brewers?Tommy Edman's best moment in the NLCS came in Game 3 when he hit a go-ahead single off hard-throwing rookie Jacob Misiorowski in a two-run sixth inning. The Dodgers went on to win that game 3-1.As for Dalton Rushing, the rookie catcher was not on the NLCS roster. He will continue to be with the squad, though. Tanner Scott also didn't feature in the NLCS as he is dealing with a lower-body abscess.Will Smith had several notable moments in the NLCS. In Game 3, with the Brewers threatening and a runner on third, a sharp stop by Max Muncy led to a throw to home, where Smith tagged out the baserunner. In Game 4, he singled and scored in the three-run first inning.It remains to be seen if the Dodgers can win back-to-back World Series.