Tommy Edman makes feelings known on competing with Aaron Judge, Mike Trout on home run leaderboard

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an unexpected representative on the MLB home run leaderboard at the start of the 2025 season. While many would have expected the three-time MVP to be competing with the top home run getters this season, it's reigning NLCS MVP Tommy Edman doing the bidding for his team.

Ad

Tommy Edman, who earned a five-year, $74 million contract extension in November after his postseason heroics, has been on a tear at the plate since the start of the season.

Ahead of Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs, Edman led the home run charts with six home runs, tied with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His offensive output has put him among the top hitters like Judge and Trout, surprising many, including Edman himself. He made his feelings known on competing with two MLB superstars at the top of the home run charts after his sixth homer of the season on Friday.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, it's kind of a lot of guys that look the same and then there's me. It's kind of funny, but it's kind of a hot start, and we'll see how long I can keep it up."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tommy Edman credits Dodgers for his improved hitting

While Tommy Edman was in a utility role for much of the last season, he impressed during the Dodgers' postseason through to their eighth World Series triumph. Edman revealed what made him a better hitter since his move from the Cardinals at the trade deadline in July.

“With the help of the team I think I’ve gotten better at doing everything with a purpose,” Edman said. “Every swing has a purpose behind it. I’m working on something every day in the cage.

Ad

"Everything I do in the weight room is to address something I feel I need to work on. Whether that’s a strength deficit in one area, or something that allows me to be explosive and be the player I am."

The reigning champions will hope Tommy Edman continues his hot form at the plate as the NL pennant winners are aiming to win back-to-back World Series titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More