Tommy Edman's wife Kristen drops 5-word reaction to $74,000,000 star's first DodgerFest attendance

Kristen Edman, wife of LA Dodgers star Tommy Edman, shared a heartfelt reaction to her husband’s first DodgerFest appearance. Tommy signed a five-year, $74 million contract extension with the team in November.

On Saturday, Kristen shared an Instagram story as Tommy attended DodgerFest 2025 with his family in Marina del Rey, California. Kristen’s story included pictures of her, Tommy and their son, Eli Jack.

Kristen wrote in the caption of her story:

"First Dodgersfest for this guy! @tommyedman."

Image Credit: Instagram/@kristenedman

Image Credit: Instagram/@kristenedman

Kristen also shared a picture from the LA Dodgers' Instagram post about DodgerFest on her story. The photo featured Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez sitting together.

Image Credit: Instagram/@kristenedman

The 2025 DodgerFest marked Edman’s formal introduction as a long-term fixture for the defending World Series champions. Fresh off his NLCS MVP performance (.407 BA, 11 RBIs) and an important role in the Fall Classic, Edman’s presence at the fan event showed his progress from utility man to core player.

His $74 million deal, which includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferred payments, locks him in LA through 2029 (with a 2030 club option).

Kristen and Tommy Edman celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary

Kristen and Tommy Edman met while attending Arizona State University and started dating in January 2017. Kristen is a real estate agent from San Diego. The couple tied the knot on Nov. 23, 2019, and welcomed their first child, Eli Jack, on Oct. 17, 2023.

Kristen and Tommy Edman recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. On Nov. 24, Kristen posted on Instagram to commemorate their special day, sharing a picture of the couple. She captioned the post:

"5 years ❤️."

Kristen has been a constant supporter since Tommy’s July 2024 trade from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Meanwhile, Tommy Edman started the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' injured list due to continuing pain in his surgically repaired right wrist. He began his rehab assignment in early July, but before he could be taken off the IL, Edman was sent to the Dodgers at the trade deadline.

With Mookie Betts transitioning to second base, Edman is projected as the 2025 starting shortstop, though his versatility allows manager Dave Roberts flexibility. His .988 World Series OPS and good defense (despite his first-inning error) make him a valuable part of the Dodgers lineup.

