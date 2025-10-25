Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen keeps spirits high with motivating message after Dodgers Game 1 loss vs. Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Tommy Edman and the rest of the team will head to their hotel rooms disappointed after a promising start in Game 1 of the World Series was turned on its head by a disastrous nine-run sixth inning. As a result, the Toronto Blue Jays won the game 11-4. What's more disappointing is that their wives were in attendance, and they had to see the team fail.

Despite the disappointment, Edman's wife, Kristen, who was in attendance with their son Eli, dropped a motivating message for the team. She had Eli strike the perfect pose to make Blue Jays fans worry as well.

"Game 1 didn't go the way we wanted, but we'll get em tomorrow bud!!" she wrote.

Kristen's Instagram story

Edman went 1-3 at the plate, scoring a run as well. Will Smith and Kike Hernandez drove in a run each. The other two runs came on Shohei Ohtani's home run blast in the seventh inning. Meanwhile, for the Blue Jays, their sixth-inning offensive outburst was highlighted by Addison Barger's grand slam and Alejandro Kirk's two-run home run.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen attends Game 1 in perfect black jacket

Earlier, Kristen shared a story about their arrival at Rogers Center, where Game 1 was played. She was captured from behind, holding her son Eli in a perfect ensemble.

She was wearing a black bomber jacket with Edman printed multiples on the back. Not only that, Eli was also in a similar-looking hoodie to cheer for his father.

"We love our guy," she wrote.

Kristen's Instagram story

This postseason, Edman is hitting .289 with 11 hits, two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in 10 games.

With the Dodgers losing Game 1, they will aim to win the game on Saturday and tie the World Series as they head back to LA for the next two games. The Dodgers will hand the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman to the mound. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

