Tommy Edman's wife Kristen reacts to Dodgers star's clutch homer at Spring Training debut vs. Angels

LA Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman was lights out in last year's postseason, where he even won the NLCS MVP in the series against the New York Mets. Ahead of the 2025 season, Edman wasted no time making an impact on his Spring Training debut with the Dodgers, and no one was more excited than his wife, Kristen Edman.

In Friday's spring training game against the LA Angels, the Dodgers secured a 6-5 win. A major contribution in the win came from Edman, who homered off Chase Silseth to tie the game 4-4 in the fifth innings.

Edman's wife Kristen reshared a post from the Dodgers' Instagram account where a highlight reel of his home run was posted.

His clutch moment sent the crowd into a frenzy and drew a proud reaction from Kristen, who celebrated on social media. Sharing a clip of the homer, Kristen tagged the Dodgers and added two starry-eyed emojis.

Edman's 2024 postseason heroics earned him a well-deserved extension in the offseason. The second baseman signed a five-year, $74 million contract extension to remain with the Dodgers, including a sixth-year club option in Nov.

Tommy Edman and wife Kristen give a nod to LA for welcoming them with "open arms"

In the 2024 MLB trade deadline, the Dodgers made a splash by acquiring Tommy Edman in a three-team deal which also included Michael Kopech and Oliver Gonzalez heading to LA. The St. Louis Cardinals received Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham while the Chicago White Sox received Miguel Vargas, Alexander Albertus and Jeral Pérez.

Edman immediately proved his worth by hitting .407, including a clutch two-run home run in the NLCS Game 6 clincher against the Mets. This was enough to bag him the MVP trophy.

In the World Series against the New York Yankees, he hit .294 (5-for-17) with one home run and one RBI. After winning the World Series, Edman went on to post a picture with his family, sharing his gratitude to LA and the Dodgers.

"Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms! And thank you for showing out for us all season, especially yesterday!! LA knows how to celebrate! 🏆" he wrote in the caption.

With Tommy Edman joining the likes of Will Smith, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts, among those who have more than five years left with the club, the Dodgers are destined to do well in the coming years.

