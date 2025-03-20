Tommy Edman's wife Kristen reacts to Dodgers star's first homer of the season vs. Cubs in Tokyo Series Game 2

While the Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese trio of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki were the center of attraction in the Tokyo Series, reigning NLCS MVP Tommy Edman grabbed the spotlight with his home run on Wednesday.

The Dodgers headed into Game 2 of the series against the Chicago Cubs after a 4-1 win in the series opener on Tuesday. However, the game did not witness a home run.

But Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman saw to it in the second game at Tokyo Dome, smoking a solo home run off Cubs starter Justin Steele in the top of the third inning.

Edman's wife Kristen reacted to the Dodgers star hitting the first home run of the 2025 season as she reshared an MLB post in her Instagram story.

(Image source - Instagram)

Tommy Edman has been efficient against left-handed pitchers, going 14-for-34 with four home runs last year. He added another to his tally with his homer off Steele and reflected on his slugging improvement after the game:

"Yeah. I think it's just my swing being better and being able to have a better path to the ball and being able to elevate it a little bit rather than hitting ground balls."

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen reacts to Dodgers sweeping Cubs in Tokyo Series

Kristen, who started dating the Dodgers star in 2017 and eventually married him in November 2019, was at the Tokyo Dome to witness Tommy's first home run of the season.

The Dodgers second baseman's home run helped the team to a 6-3 win, sweeping the Cubs in the two-game series. Following the win, Kristen shared an Instagram story with a picture from the stands, captioning it:

"Took care of business, let's go home."

(Image source - Instagram)

Following the sweep of the Cubs in the much-anticipated Tokyo Series, the Dodgers will return to the States to continue their final stretch of Spring Training games.

The reigning World Series champions will resume Spring Training with a clash against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. The Dodgers will play the Detroit Tigers in the domestic season opener on March 27.

