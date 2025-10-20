  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen shares 2-word note from cozy wooden train ride through Descanso Gardens with son Eli

Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen shares 2-word note from cozy wooden train ride through Descanso Gardens with son Eli

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:17 GMT
Tommy Edman&rsquo;s wife Kristen shares 2-word note from cozy wooden train ride through Descanso Gardens with son Eli. Credit: Kristen/Instagram
Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen shares 2-word note from cozy wooden train ride through Descanso Gardens with son Eli. Credit: Kristen/Instagram

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman is spending the free time between postseason series with family. The Dodgers have plenty of time to themselves after they swept the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS series. At the same time, the ALCS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays has gone the distance, making Game 1 of the World Series unlikely to happen before Oct. 23.

Ad

Edman used this break to take his son Eli to Descanso Gardens. It is a botanical garden situated in La Cañada Flintridge, California. There, the family took a ride on a train.

On Sunday, Edman's wife, Kristen, captures Eli taking a keen look at his surroundings while on the train during the ride. She wrote:

"Choo Choo!!"

Kirsten also posted a photo of Eli from behind as he takes a look at a toy train in the vicinity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Kristen&#039;s Instagram story
Kristen's Instagram story

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen Edman posts family photo after winning NLCS

The Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1 in Game 4 to clinch a spot in the World Series for the second straight year. After the game, Kristen, who watched the series unfold with other Dodgers wives, posted several family photos from the field. She wrote in the caption:

Ad
"We’re going back to the WORLD SERIES BABY 🫶🏽💙🥂🤩"
Ad

The post also included a video clip where Kristen can be seen hugging Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, after the final out is recorded.

This postseason, the 2024 NLCS MVP is batting .286 with 10 hits, two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in nine games. Particularly in the recently concluded NLCS, Edman batted .333 with five hits and three RBIs. Edman is one of the key at-bats for the Dodgers and the infielder will like to add another World Series ring to his fingers.

With the win, the Dodgers are now just four wins away from winning back-to-back World Series. They are awaiting the winner of the Mariners vs the Blue Jays. In the meantime, the Dodgers stars are relaxing with their family.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications