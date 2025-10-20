Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen shares 2-word note from cozy wooden train ride through Descanso Gardens with son Eli

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman is spending the free time between postseason series with family. The Dodgers have plenty of time to themselves after they swept the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 in the NLCS series. At the same time, the ALCS series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays has gone the distance, making Game 1 of the World Series unlikely to happen before Oct. 23.Edman used this break to take his son Eli to Descanso Gardens. It is a botanical garden situated in La Cañada Flintridge, California. There, the family took a ride on a train.On Sunday, Edman's wife, Kristen, captures Eli taking a keen look at his surroundings while on the train during the ride. She wrote:&quot;Choo Choo!!&quot;Kirsten also posted a photo of Eli from behind as he takes a look at a toy train in the vicinity.Kristen's Instagram storyTommy Edman's wife Kristen Edman posts family photo after winning NLCSThe Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1 in Game 4 to clinch a spot in the World Series for the second straight year. After the game, Kristen, who watched the series unfold with other Dodgers wives, posted several family photos from the field. She wrote in the caption:&quot;We’re going back to the WORLD SERIES BABY 🫶🏽💙🥂🤩&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also included a video clip where Kristen can be seen hugging Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara Martinell Smith, after the final out is recorded.This postseason, the 2024 NLCS MVP is batting .286 with 10 hits, two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored in nine games. Particularly in the recently concluded NLCS, Edman batted .333 with five hits and three RBIs. Edman is one of the key at-bats for the Dodgers and the infielder will like to add another World Series ring to his fingers.With the win, the Dodgers are now just four wins away from winning back-to-back World Series. They are awaiting the winner of the Mariners vs the Blue Jays. In the meantime, the Dodgers stars are relaxing with their family.