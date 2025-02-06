Tommy Edman's wife Kristen & son Eli brighten 'errand day' with adorable snuggle selfie 

LA Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman and his wife Kristen are spending quality time this offseason with their son, Eli Jack Edman, who was born on Oct. 17, 2023. The couple first met at Arizona State University and have been dating since 2017.

Edman proposed to Kristen in 2018 and got married the following year in November. The infielder is coming off a World Series triumph with the Dodgers and with another big season on the horizon, the couple is ready to embrace what's to come.

On Wednesday, Kristen shared a sweet moment with her son, Eli. Kristen posted a mirror selfie on social media featuring her cradling baby Eli while dressed in a casual hoodie and cap. The snapshot was taken inside their home, where a wooden console table, candles and a large mirror were present in the background.

The caption of the Instagram story read:

"Errand day with my little snuggle buddy."

Kristen's Instagram story (Source: @kristenedman/Instagram)

Tommy and Kristen Edman spend their anniversary weekend at Forbes Triple Five-Star Hotel

In November, after winning the World Series, Tommy Edman took Kristen for a weekend getaway to celebrate their sixth marriage anniversary. They went to Rosewood Miramar Beach, a Forbes Triple Five-Star Hotel, Restaurant and Spa, as they mention in their social media bio. The resort is located in Montecito, California.

On Nov. 25, Kristen shared a story tabbed "Weekend Story" where she made a reel, from driving into the sunset to reaching the hotel. The next few clips showed the couple enjoying their time there, near the beach and some cozy moments as well. She thanked the resort in the caption:

"The perfect getaway thanks to @rosewoodmiramarbeach. Thank you for making this weekend extra special for @tommyedman and I."

With Spring Training less than a month away, Edman and his family are preparing to take another 162 games head-on. He had a blast in the 2024 postseason, even winning the NLCS MVP. Given how the Dodgers are stacked, there is a possibility they may repeat as champions, which would give Edman his second World Series ring.

