Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen, Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée Meghan, and Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn react to Dodgers clinching NLCS berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers booked their places in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season and for the seventh time in the last ten seasons with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Dodgers are looking to be the first back-to-back champions since the 2000 New York Yankees. After the win, the team had a champagne celebration in the clubhouse. Dodgers players' partners gave an insight into the jubilant scenes at Dodger Stadium. Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, shared pictures of the champagne bottles chilling in ice along with a story celebrating her husband, whose single ended up being the game-winning run in the eleventh inning.&quot;Onto the NLCS. So proud of my love,&quot; Kristen wrote tagging Tommy.Tommy Edman's wife Kristen's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kristenedman)The Dodgers have to give credit to their pitching staff, who were at the top of their game throughout the series. Thursday's starter, Tyler Glasnow, pitched six scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.His fiancée, Meghan Murphy, posted a picture of her husband drenched in champagne alongside the other three starters, Shohei Ohtani, Game 1, Blake Snell, Game 2, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Game 3.Tyler Glasnow's fiancée Meghan's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @injector_meghan)Meghan was also seen clinking her drink glasses with Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, and injured reliever Brock Stewart's wife, Christina. Power also put on black goggles besides Dalton as they posed, postgame at Dodger Stadium.&quot;NLCS bound. Let's do the dang thing,&quot; Kaitlyn wrote tagging Dalton.Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Kaitlyn Power's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kaitlynpower)Dodgers WAGs celebrate partners' win with heartwarming picture postgameThe Los Angeles Dodgers' Wives Instagram account continued their tradition from last year of gathering all the partners of the players together and celebrating after they reached the next step towards the title. The WAGs could be seen raising a glass to the team's success in the clubhouse before striking a pose like the roster on the field at Dodger Stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Dodgers will have plenty of rest for the NLCS as they await the winners of the other NLDS matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. After the Brewers took a 2-0 lead at home, the Cubs have levelled the series at home at Wrigley Field.