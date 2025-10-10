  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen, Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée Meghan, and Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn react to Dodgers clinching NLCS berth

Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen, Tyler Glasnow’s fiancée Meghan, and Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn react to Dodgers clinching NLCS berth

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:30 GMT
Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four - Source: Getty
Dodgers won Game 4 of the NLDS to move to the next round (Source: Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers booked their places in the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive season and for the seventh time in the last ten seasons with a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. The Dodgers are looking to be the first back-to-back champions since the 2000 New York Yankees.

Ad

After the win, the team had a champagne celebration in the clubhouse. Dodgers players' partners gave an insight into the jubilant scenes at Dodger Stadium.

Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, shared pictures of the champagne bottles chilling in ice along with a story celebrating her husband, whose single ended up being the game-winning run in the eleventh inning.

"Onto the NLCS. So proud of my love," Kristen wrote tagging Tommy.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Tommy Edman&#039;s wife Kristen&#039;s Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kristenedman)
Tommy Edman's wife Kristen's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kristenedman)

The Dodgers have to give credit to their pitching staff, who were at the top of their game throughout the series. Thursday's starter, Tyler Glasnow, pitched six scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Ad

His fiancée, Meghan Murphy, posted a picture of her husband drenched in champagne alongside the other three starters, Shohei Ohtani, Game 1, Blake Snell, Game 2, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Game 3.

Tyler Glasnow&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Meghan&#039;s Instagram story (Source: Instagram @injector_meghan)
Tyler Glasnow's fiancée Meghan's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @injector_meghan)

Meghan was also seen clinking her drink glasses with Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn Power, and injured reliever Brock Stewart's wife, Christina. Power also put on black goggles besides Dalton as they posed, postgame at Dodger Stadium.

Ad
"NLCS bound. Let's do the dang thing," Kaitlyn wrote tagging Dalton.
Dalton Rushing&#039;s girlfriend Kaitlyn Power&#039;s Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kaitlynpower)
Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Kaitlyn Power's Instagram stories (Source: Instagram @kaitlynpower)

Dodgers WAGs celebrate partners' win with heartwarming picture postgame

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Wives Instagram account continued their tradition from last year of gathering all the partners of the players together and celebrating after they reached the next step towards the title.

Ad

The WAGs could be seen raising a glass to the team's success in the clubhouse before striking a pose like the roster on the field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will have plenty of rest for the NLCS as they await the winners of the other NLDS matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers. After the Brewers took a 2-0 lead at home, the Cubs have levelled the series at home at Wrigley Field.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications